4 NFL Teams Set to Take Off in 2020

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Any team getting the return of a quarterback of Matthew Stafford's caliber is bound to make a leap.

Stafford only played in eight games last year, tallying three wins and a tie for a struggling team that finished 3-12-1. He was mostly his usual self in the process, completing 64.3 percent of his passes with 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions.

A passer whose completion percentage hasn't dropped below 64 percent since 2014, Stafford has been medically cleared and returns to a team that improved in a few ways around him over the offseason.

Detroit added offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai to counteract some losses and beefed up the secondary with Desmond Trufant, a corner with a 70.3 grade at Pro Football Focus last year. The front office then added Ohio State corner Jeff Okudah at No. 3 before throwing Georgia running back D'Andre Swift into the offense in the second round, at No. 35 overall.

Some of the bigger criticisms about the Lions over the years centered on the running game and secondary. Adding the draft's best corner and a running back who put up a 6.6-yard-per-carry average over 440 attempts with 20 scores addresses both areas. Add in a dramatic leap under center that will improve the running game's effectiveness and make life easier on the defense, and the NFC North has another contender to worry about in 2020.