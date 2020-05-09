10 Stunning MLB MVP Seasons Nobody Could Have Predicted

0 of 10

Sometimes, a player wins an MVP award and we all say, "Yep, sounds about right." We're looking at you, Mike Trout.

Other times, the prize goes to a player few, if any, assumed would be in the conversation.

Let's examine 10 of the most unexpected MVPs in MLB history, keeping in mind previous stats and track record (or lack thereof) and how much of a known (or unknown) commodity each guy was before he won arguably baseball's ultimate individual honor.

Some of the players on this list ended up having excellent or even Hall of Fame-worthy careers; others were flashes in the pan. But before they hoisted their hardware, none were close to surefire MVP contenders.