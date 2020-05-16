Each MLB Franchise's Best Squad That Didn't Win a World Series

0 of 30

JOHN G. MABANGLO/Getty Images

The best team doesn't always win the World Series.

That's what makes October baseball so exciting. If a squad gets hot at the right time, it can ascend to the top of the baseball world.

Over the years, some truly amazing teams came up short of achieving the ultimate goal of winning a World Series.

Based on a combination of win-loss record, run differential and overall level of talent on the roster, we've selected the best team in the history of each MLB franchise that didn't win a World Series.

Apologies in advance for any old wounds this article may reopen.