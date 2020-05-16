Each MLB Franchise's Best Squad That Didn't Win a World Series

Each MLB Franchise's Best Squad That Didn't Win a World SeriesMay 16, 2020
The best team doesn't always win the World Series.
That's what makes October baseball so exciting. If a squad gets hot at the right time, it can ascend to the top of the baseball world.
Over the years, some truly amazing teams came up short of achieving the ultimate goal of winning a World Series.
Based on a combination of win-loss record, run differential and overall level of talent on the roster, we've selected the best team in the history of each MLB franchise that didn't win a World Series.
Apologies in advance for any old wounds this article may reopen.
Arizona Diamondbacks: 1999
- Top Hitter: Arizona acquired outfielder Luis Gonzalez from the Detroit Tigers during the offseason for fellow outfielder Karim Garcia. The 31-year-old led the NL in hits (206) while batting .336/.403/.549 for a 137 OPS+, tallying 45 doubles, 26 home runs, 111 RBI and 112 runs.
- Top Pitcher: Also added during the offseason on a four-year, $52.4 million deal, Randy Johnson won his first of four straight NL Cy Young Awards. He was 17-9 while leading the NL in ERA (2.48), strikeouts (364), innings (271.2) and complete games (12).
- Postseason Results: The New York Mets jumped on Johnson for seven runs in Game 1 of the NLDS and took the series in four games. Backup catcher Todd Pratt hit a memorable walk-off home run in Game 4 to send the Mets to the NLCS.
Record: 100-62, +232 run differential
Offense: 5.6 runs per game (1st in NL, 3rd in MLB)
Starting Lineup: RF Tony Womack, 2B Jay Bell, LF Luis Gonzalez, 3B Matt Williams, 1B Erubiel Durazo, CF Steve Finley, C Damian Miller, SS Andy Fox
Pitching: 3.77 ERA (2nd in NL, 2nd in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Randy Johnson, SP Omar Daal, SP Andy Benes, SP Armando Reynoso, SP Brian Anderson, RP Gregg Olson, RP Greg Swindell, CL Matt Mantei
Atlanta Braves: 1998
- Top Hitter: On the heels of a stellar five-year run with the Colorado Rockies, first baseman Andres Galarraga proved he could also rake away from Coors Field. He hit .305/.397/.595 (157 OPS+) with 44 home runs and 121 RBI to finish sixth in NL MVP voting.
- Top Pitcher: While Greg Maddux led the NL in ERA (2.22) and WHIP (0.98), teammate Tom Glavine won NL Cy Young Award honors. The left-hander went 20-6 with a 2.47 ERA in 229.1 innings to claim the award for the second time in his Hall of Fame career.
- Postseason Results: After sweeping the upstart Chicago Cubs in the NLDS, the Braves fell to the San Diego Padres in six games in the NLCS. The Padres shut out the Braves in Games 2 and 6 and held them to one run in Game 3.
Record: 106-56, +245 run differential
Offense: 5.1 runs per game (2nd in NL, 9th in MLB)
Starting Lineup: SS Walt Weiss, 2B Keith Lockhart, 3B Chipper Jones, 1B Andres Galarraga, LF Ryan Klesko, C Javy Lopez, CF Andruw Jones, RF Michael Tucker
Pitching: 3.25 ERA (1st in NL, 1st in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Greg Maddux, SP Tom Glavine, SP John Smoltz, SP Denny Neagle, SP Kevin Millwood, RP John Rocker, RP Dennis Martinez, CL Kerry Ligtenberg
Baltimore Orioles: 1969
- Top Hitter: First baseman Boog Powell (160 OPS+, 37 HR, 121 RBI) and right fielder Frank Robinson (165 OPS+, 32 HR, 100 RBI) finished second and third in AL MVP voting.
- Top Pitcher: While a 23-year-old Jim Palmer (16-4, 2.34 ERA) put together a breakout season, Mike Cuellar served as the ace of the 1969 staff. The left-hander went 23-11 with a 2.38 ERA in 290.2 innings to win AL Cy Young Award honors.
- Postseason Results: Three years after winning the franchise's first World Series, the O's looked destined to hoist the trophy again before the "Miracle Mets" upended them in the Fall Classic. After Cuellar outdueled Tom Seaver in Game 1, the Mets took four straight to win the title.
Record: 109-53, +262 run differential
Offense: 4.8 runs per game (2nd in AL, 3rd in MLB)
Starting Lineup: LF Don Buford, CF Paul Blair, RF Frank Robinson, 1B Boog Powell, 3B Brooks Robinson, 2B Davey Johnson, C Elrod Hendricks, SS Mark Belanger
Pitching: 2.83 ERA (1st in AL, 1st in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Mike Cuellar, SP Jim Palmer, SP Dave McNally, SP Tom Phoebus, SP Jim Hardin, RP Dick Hall, RP Pete Richert, CL Eddie Watt
Boston Red Sox: 1949
- Top Hitter: In his age-30 season, Ted Williams led the AL in on-base percentage (.490), slugging percentage (.650), OPS+ (191), home runs (43), RBI (159), runs (150), walks (162) and total bases (368). He won his second career MVP in the 9.1-WAR season.
- Top Pitcher: Left-hander Mel Parnell had the best season of his 10-year career, leading the AL in wins (25), ERA (2.77), innings (295.1) and complete games (27). He finished fourth in MVP voting and earned a spot on the AL All-Star team.
- Postseason Results: The Red Sox finished one game behind the rival Yankees in the AL standings and missed the playoffs. New York won the World Series.
Record: 96-58, +229 run differential
Offense: 5.8 runs per game (1st in AL, 1st in MLB)
Starting Lineup: CF Dom DiMaggio, 3B Johnny Pesky, LF Ted Williams, SS Vern Stephens, 2B Bobby Doerr, RF Al Zarilla, 1B Billy Goodman, C Birdie Tebbetts
Pitching: 3.97 ERA (4th in AL, 8th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Mel Parnell, SP Ellis Kinder, SP Joe Dobson, SP Chuck Stobbs, SP Jack Kramer, SP Mickey McDermott, RP Walt Masterson, CL Tex Hughson
Chicago Cubs: 1906
- Top Hitter: Player/manager Frank Chance led the team in OPS+ (158), runs (103) and steals (57), hitting .319/.419/.430 while serving as the team's starting first baseman.
- Top Pitcher: Right-hander Mordecai "Three Finger" Brown went 26-6 with a 1.04 ERA in 277.1 innings. His 253 ERA+ stands as the eighth-best single-season mark in history.
- Postseason Results: After the Cubs split the first four games of the World Series with the crosstown Chicago White Sox, they lost Games 5 (8-6) and 6 (8-3). The pitching staff gave up more than seven runs just five times during the regular season.
Record: 116-36, +323 run differential
Offense: 4.5 runs per game (1st in NL, 1st in MLB)
Starting Lineup: CF Jimmy Slagle, LF Jimmy Sheckard, RF Frank Schulte, 1B Frank Chance, 3B Harry Steinfeldt, SS Joe Tinker, 2B Johnny Evers, C Johnny Kling
Pitching: 1.75 ERA (1st in NL, 1st in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Mordecai Brown, SP Jack Pfiester, SP Ed Reulbach, SP Carl Lundgren, SP Jack Taylor, SP Orval Overall, RP Fred Beebe
Chicago White Sox: 1983
- Top Hitter: At 35 years old, Carlton Fisk led the team in OPS+ (134) with 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 86 RBI to finish third in AL MVP voting. Tip of the cap to slugger Ron Kittle, who won AL Rookie of the Year with a 35-homer, 100-RBI season.
- Top Pitcher: LaMarr Hoyt went 24-10 with a 3.66 ERA in 260.2 innings, leading the AL in wins for the second year in a row while also pacing the league in WHIP (1.02). That was enough to edge Royals closer Dan Quisenberry for AL Cy Young Award honors.
- Postseason Results: The White Sox steamrolled the AL West during the regular season, winning the division by a whopping 20 games. While Hoyt won Game 1 of the ALCS, the Orioles won the next three and went on to a World Series title.
Record: 99-63, +150 run differential
Offense: 4.9 runs per game (1st in AL, 1st in MLB)
Starting Lineup: CF Rudy Law, C Carlton Fisk, RF Harold Baines, DH Greg Luzinski, 1B Tom Paciorek, LF Ron Kittle, 3B Vance Law, SS Scott Fletcher, 2B Julio Cruz
Pitching: 3.67 ERA (3rd in AL, 9th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP LaMarr Hoyt, SP Richard Dotson, SP Floyd Bannister, SP Britt Burns, SP Jerry Koosman, RP Dick Tidrow, RP Salome Barojas, CL Dennis Lamp
Cincinnati Reds: 2012
- Top Hitter: A torn meniscus in his left knee limited Joey Votto to 111 games, but he was extremely productive. He led the NL in walks (94) and on-base percentage (474), and his 5.9 WAR was good for ninth among NL position players.
- Top Pitcher: Johnny Cueto led a starting rotation with five starters who made at least 30 starts and only one game started by someone outside that group. The 26-year-old went 19-9 with a 2.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 170 strikeouts in 217 innings to finish fourth in NL Cy Young Award balloting.
- Postseason Results: The Reds won the first two games of their NLDS with the San Francisco Giants before dropping three straight at home. It was the first time all season they had lost three straight games at Great American Ball Park.
Record: 97-65, +81 run differential
Offense: 4.1 runs per game (9th in NL, 21st in MLB)
Starting Lineup: SS Zack Cozart, CF Drew Stubbs, 1B Joey Votto, 2B Brandon Phillips, RF Jay Bruce, 3B Todd Frazier, LF Ryan Ludwick, C Ryan Hanigan
Pitching: 3.34 ERA (3rd in NL, 4th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Johnny Cueto, SP Mat Latos, SP Homer Bailey, SP Bronson Arroyo, SP Mike Leake, RP Jose Arredondo, RP Sean Marshall, CL Aroldis Chapman
Cleveland Indians: 1995
- Top Hitter: At the heart of one of the most vaunted lineups in history was slugger Albert Belle, who hit .317/.401/.690 (177 OPS+) with 52 doubles, 50 home runs and 126 RBI. Seven different members of the starting lineup hit over .300.
- Top Pitcher: A 41-year-old Dennis Martinez went 12-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 1.18 WHIP while working a team-high 187 innings. Closer Jose Mesa finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting, nailing down 46 of 48 save chances with a 1.13 ERA in 62 appearances.
- Postseason Results: The Indians swept the Red Sox in the ALDS and bested a memorable Mariners team in six games in the ALCS before falling to the Braves in the World Series.
Record: 100-44, +233 run differential
Offense: 5.8 runs per game (1st in AL, 1st in MLB)
Starting Lineup: CF Kenny Lofton, SS Omar Vizquel, 2B Carlos Baerga, LF Albert Belle, DH Eddie Murray, 3B Jim Thome, RF Manny Ramirez, 1B Paul Sorrento, C Sandy Alomar Jr.
Pitching: 3.83 ERA (1st in AL, 3rd in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Dennis Martinez, SP Charles Nagy, SP Orel Hershiser, SP Chad Ogea, SP Mark Clark, RP Eric Plunk, RP Julian Tavarez, CL Jose Mesa
Colorado Rockies: 2007
- Top Hitter: In his fourth season, Matt Holliday led the NL in batting average (.340), hits (216), doubles (50) and RBI (137) while posting a 150 OPS+ and slugging 36 home runs. He was the runner-up to Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins in NL MVP voting.
- Top Pitcher: Left-hander Jeff Francis went 17-9 with a 4.22 ERA (114 ERA+) in 215.1 innings to finish ninth in Cy Young Award voting. The team had a 112 ERA+, good for fourth in MLB.
- Postseason Results: The Rockies went 14-1 in their last 15 games, including a 9-8 walk-off victory over the Padres in Game 163 to clinch a wild-card berth. They stayed hot in October, sweeping the Phillies and Diamondbacks to earn the franchise's first and only World Series appearances, though they were swept by the Red Sox.
Record: 90-73, +102 run differential
Offense: 5.3 runs per game (2nd in NL, 5th in MLB)
Starting Lineup: CF Willy Taveras, 2B Kaz Matsui, LF Matt Holliday, 1B Todd Helton, 3B Garrett Atkins, RF Brad Hawpe, SS Troy Tulowitzki, C Yorvit Torrealba
Pitching: 4.32 ERA (8th in NL, 14th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Jeff Francis, SP Aaron Cook, SP Josh Fogg, SP Ubaldo Jimenez, SP Jason Hirsh, RP Jeremy Affeldt, RP Brian Fuentes, CL Manny Corpas
Detroit Tigers: 1934
- Top Hitter: While catcher-manager Mickey Cochrane won AL MVP honors, slugger Hank Greenberg led the team offensively. He hit .339/.404/.600 (156 OPS+) with 26 home runs and 139 RBI, and his 63 doubles were the fourth-highest single-season total in history.
- Top Pitcher: Six-time All-Star Tommy Bridges spent his entire 16-year career with the Tigers. In 1934, he went 22-11 with a 3.67 ERA and led the team in starts (35), complete games (23) and innings (275).
- Postseason Results: The Tigers held a 3-2 World Series lead over the "Gashouse Gang" before the Cardinals won Game 6. Hall of Famer Dizzy Dean tossed a six-hit shutout for St. Louis in Game 7.
Record: 101-53, +250 run differential
Offense: 6.2 runs per game (1st in AL, 1st in MLB)
Starting Lineup: CF Jo-Jo White, C Mickey Cochrane, 2B Charlie Gehringer, LF Goose Goslin, SS Billy Rogell, 1B Hank Greenberg, 3B Marv Owen, RF Pete Fox
Pitching: 4.06 ERA (2nd in AL, 5th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Tommy Bridges, SP Schoolboy Rowe, SP Vic Sorrell, SP Carl Fischer, SP/RP Elden Auker, SP/RP Firpo Marberry, RP Luke Hamlin, RP Chief Hogsett
Houston Astros: 1998
- Top Hitter: This lineup might be best remembered as the victim of Kerry Wood's 20-strikeout performance, but there was plenty of firepower. Moises Alou (157 OPS+, 38 HR, 124 RBI) and Craig Biggio (.325 BA, 20 HR, 50 SB) finished third and fifth in MVP voting. Jeff Bagwell (158 OPS+, 34 HR, 111 RBI) was also his usual productive self.
- Top Pitcher: Underrated workhorse Shane Reynolds went 19-8 with a 3.51 ERA (117 ERA+) and 209 strikeouts in 233.1 innings. He was one of three starters to top 200 innings along with Jose Lima (233.1) and Mike Hampton (211.2).
- Postseason Results: The Astros were upended in four games in the NLDS by the same Padres team that beat the Braves squad we highlighted earlier.
Record: 102-60, +254 run differential
Offense: 5.4 runs per game (1st in NL, 4th in MLB)
Starting Lineup: 2B Craig Biggio, 3B Sean Berry, RF Derek Bell, 1B Jeff Bagwell, LF Moises Alou, CF Carl Everett, SS Ricky Gutierrez, C Brad Ausmus
Pitching: 3.50 ERA (2nd in NL, 2nd in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Shane Reynolds, SP Mike Hampton, SP Jose Lima, SP Sean Bergman, SP Randy Johnson (deadline addition), RP C.J. Nitkowski, RP Doug Henry, CL Billy Wagner
Kansas City Royals: 1980
- Top Hitter: Hall of Famer George Brett made a run at a .400 average, finishing with a .390/.454/.664 line that included 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 118 RBI. His 203 OPS+ led all of baseball, and he ran away with AL MVP honors.
- Top Pitcher: Right-hander Larry Gura was 18-10 with a 2.95 ERA that ranked fifth in the AL and finished sixth in Cy Young Award voting. Closer Dan Quisenberry tallied 33 saves and pitched 128.1 innings to finish fifth in the balloting.
- Postseason Results: After sweeping the Yankees in the ALCS, the Royals split the first four games of the World Series against the Phillies. They blew a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning of Game 5 and were held to just one run by Steve Carlton and Tug McGraw in Game 6.
Record: 97-65, +115 run differential
Offense: 5.0 runs per game (4th in AL, 4th in MLB)
Starting Lineup: LF Willie Wilson, DH Hal McRae, 3B George Brett, C Darrell Porter, DH Hal McRae, 1B Willie Aikens, CF Amos Otis, RF Clint Hurdle, 2B Frank White, SS U L Washington
Pitching: 3.83 ERA (5th in AL, 13th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Larry Gura, SP Dennis Leonard, SP Paul Splittorff, SP Rich Gale, SP Renie Martin, RP Gary Christenson, RP Marty Pattin, CL Dan Quisenberry
Los Angeles Angels: 1982
- Top Hitter: In his first season with the Angels, Reggie Jackson led the AL with 39 home runs and led the team with 101 RBI. His 156 strikeouts also led the majors but were largely offset by 85 walks and a .375 on-base percentage.
- Top Pitcher: Left-hander Geoff Zahn went 18-8 with a 3.73 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 229.1 innings to finish sixth in Cy Young Award voting.
- Postseason Results: The Angels lost a 4-3 heartbreaker in the decisive Game 5 of the ALCS against the Brewers. A two-run single by Cecil Cooper in the bottom of the seventh turned the tide after California had held a 3-2 lead since the fourth.
Record: 93-69, +144 run differential
Offense: 5.0 runs per game (2nd in AL, 2nd in MLB)
Starting Lineup: LF Brian Downing, 1B Rod Carew, RF Reggie Jackson, DH Don Baylor, 3B Doug DeCinces, CF Fred Lynn, 2B Bobby Grich, SS Tim Foli, C Bob Boone
Pitching: 3.82 ERA (2nd in AL, 11th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Geoff Zahn, SP Ken Forsch, SP Mike Witt, SP Steve Renko, SP Bruce Kison, RP Doug Corbett, RP Luis Sanchez, CL Andy Hassler
Los Angeles Dodgers: 2019
- Top Hitter: Cody Bellinger rode a monster first half (1.124 OPS, 30 HR, 71 RBI) to NL MVP honors, finishing the year with 47 home runs, 115 RBI and a 169 OPS+ in a 9.1-WAR season. All told, 11 different players had double-digit home runs thanks to a platoon-heavy approach.
- Top Pitcher: Finally healthy, Hyun-Jin Ryu went 14-5 while leading the NL in ERA (2.32) and ERA+ (179) over 182.2 innings. The 33-year-old turned that performance into a four-year, $80 million contract with the Blue Jays.
- Postseason Results: After taking a 2-1 lead in the NLDS, the Dodgers lost back-to-back games to fall to the wild-card Nationals. In the decisive Game 5, Washington scored two runs in the top of the eighth to help force extra innings before plating four in the top of the 10th.
Record: 106-56, +273 run differential
Offense: 5.5 runs per game (1st in NL, 5th in MLB)
Starting Lineup: LF Joc Pederson, SS Corey Seager, 3B Justin Turner, RF Cody Bellinger, 1B Max Muncy, CF A.J. Pollock, 2B Enrique Hernandez, C Will Smith
Pitching: 3.37 ERA (1st in NL, 1st in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP Clayton Kershaw, SP Walker Buehler, SP Kenta Maeda, SP Ross Stripling, RP Julio Urias, RP Pedro Baez, CL Kenley Jansen
Miami Marlins: 2005
- Top Hitter: Miguel Cabrera (151 OPS+, 33 HR, 116 RBI) and Carlos Delgado (160 OPS+, 33 HR, 115 RBI) were one of the most potent middle-of-the-order duos in baseball during their lone season as teammates.
- Top Pitcher: Left-hander Dontrelle Willis used his quirky delivery to go 22-10 with a 2.63 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 236.1 innings. He led the majors in complete games (seven) and shutouts (five), finishing a close second to Chris Carpenter in NL Cy Young Award voting.
- Postseason Results: The Marlins have made the playoffs just twice in franchise history, winning the World Series both times, so the pickings were slim. The 2005 season is one of just four others they closed with a winning record. They finished seven games back and third in the NL East.
Record: 83-79, -15 run differential
Offense: 4.4 runs per game (8th in NL, 19th in MLB)
Starting Lineup: CF Juan Pierre, 2B Luis Castillo, LF Miguel Cabrera, 1B Carlos Delgado, 3B Mike Lowell, C Paul Lo Duca, RF Juan Encarnacion, SS Alex Gonzalez
Pitching: 4.16 ERA (8th in NL, 14th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Dontrelle Willis, SP Josh Beckett, SP A.J. Burnett, SP Brian Moehler, SP Jason Vargas, RP Jim Mecir, RP Guillermo Mota, CL Todd Jones
Milwaukee Brewers: 1982
- Top Hitter: Shortstop Robin Yount hit .331/.379/.578 with 29 home runs and 114 RBI, leading the majors in OPS+ (166), hits (210), doubles (46) and total bases (367) in a 10.5-WAR season. He received 27 of 28 first-place votes in MVP balloting.
- Top Pitcher: Burly right-hander Pete Vuckovich won NL Cy Young Award honors by going 18-6 with a 3.34 ERA in 223.2 innings. He was effectively wild, tallying nearly as many walks (102) as strikeouts (105).
- Postseason Results: After beating the Angels team featured earlier, the Brewers took the Cardinals to seven games in the World Series. They held a 3-2 series lead before they were outscored 19-4 over the final two games.
Record: 95-67, +174 run differential
Offense: 5.5 runs per game (1st in AL, 1st in MLB)
Starting Lineup: 3B Paul Molitor, SS Robin Yount, 1B Cecil Cooper, C Ted Simmons, LF Ben Oglivie, CF Gorman Thomas, DH Don Money, RF Charlie Moore, 2B Jim Gantner
Pitching: 3.98 ERA (6th in AL, 18th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Pete Vuckovich, SP Mike Caldwell, SP Moose Haas, SP Bob McClure, SP Randy Lerch, RP Dwight Bernard, RP Jim Slaton, CL Rollie Fingers
Minnesota Twins: 1965
- Top Hitter: One of the unlikeliest MVP winners in history, Zoilo Versalles hit .273/.319/.462 (115 OPS+) while leading the AL in doubles (45), triples (12) and runs (126). Better known for his glove, he was a career .242 hitter with an 82 OPS+ in 12 seasons.
- Top Pitcher: Right-hander Mudcat Grant went 21-7 with a 3.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 270.1 innings. In an odd combination of statistics, he led the AL in both shutouts (6) and home runs allowed (34).
- Postseason Results: The Twins lost in seven games to a Sandy Koufax-led Dodgers team in the World Series. While Koufax had a 0.38 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 24 innings over three starts, he was outdueled by Jim Kaat in Game 2.
Record: 102-60, +174 run differential
Offense: 4.8 runs per game (1st in AL, 2nd in MLB)
Starting Lineup: SS Zoilo Versalles, 3B Rich Rollins, RF Tony Oliva, 1B Harmon Killebrew, CF Jimmie Hall, LF Bob Allison, C Earl Battey, 2B Jerry Kindall
Pitching: 3.14 ERA (3rd in AL, 5th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Jim Kaat, SP Mudcat Grant, SP Jim Perry, SP Camilo Pascual, SP Dave Boswell, RP Bill Pleis, RP Johnny Klippstein, CL Al Worthington
New York Mets: 1988
- Top Hitter: Darryl Strawberry led the NL in home runs (39), slugging percentage (.545), OPS (.911) and OPS+ (165) to finish runner-up to Kirk Gibson in NL MVP balloting.
- Top Pitcher: This group is not talked about enough as one of the greatest rotations in history. All five Mets starters pitched at least 180 innings, and none of them had an ERA higher than 3.25. In his first full season, David Cone led the team in wins (20), ERA (2.22) and strikeouts (213) in 231.1 innings to finish third in Cy Young Award voting.
- Postseason Results: Orel Hershiser and the Dodgers beat the Mets in seven games in the NLCS. The NL Cy Young Award winner posted a 1.09 ERA over 24.2 innings spanning three starts and one relief appearance, and he capped the series with a five-hit shutout in Game 7.
Record: 100-60, +171 run differential
Offense: 4.4 runs per game (1st in NL, 7th in MLB)
Starting Lineup: CF Lenny Dykstra, 2B Wally Backman, 1B Keith Hernandez, RF Darryl Strawberry, LF Kevin McReynolds, C Gary Carter, 3B Howard Johnson, SS Kevin Elster
Pitching: 2.91 ERA (1st in NL, 1st in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP David Cone, SP Dwight Gooden, SP Ron Darling, SP Bob Ojeda, SP Sid Fernandez, RP Terry Leach, RP Roger McDowell, CL Randy Myers
New York Yankees: 1942
- Top Hitter: On a team that featured all-time great Joe DiMaggio (147 OPS+, 63 XBH, 114 RBI), fellow Hall of Famer Joe Gordon led the way offensively. The star second baseman hit .322/.409/.491 (154 OPS+) with 18 home runs and 103 RBI to edge Ted Williams for AL MVP.
- Top Pitcher: In the best season of his 10-year career, right-hander Tiny Bonham went 21-5 with a 2.27 ERA (152 ERA+) in 226 innings. He led the AL in complete games (22), shutouts (6), WHIP (0.99) and walked just 24 batters for a 1.0 walks-per-nine innings rate.
- Postseason Results: The Yankees won the first game of the World Series against the Cardinals but then dropped four straight. The Cardinals won 106 games that year and had the best pitching staff in baseball (2.55 ERA) by a wide margin.
Record: 103-51, +294 run differential
Offense: 5.2 runs per game (1st in AL, 1st in MLB)
Starting Lineup: 3B Frankie Crosetti, 1B Buddy Hassett, RF Tommy Henrich, CF Joe DiMaggio, LF Charlie Keller, 2B Joe Gordon, C Bill Dickey, SS Phil Rizzuto
Pitching: 2.91 ERA (1st in AL, 4th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Tiny Bonham, SP Spud Chandler, SP Red Ruffing, SP Hank Borowy, SP Marv Breuer, SP Atley Donald, RP Johnny Lindell, CL Johnny Murphy
Oakland Athletics: 1931
- Top Hitter: The Hall of Fame trio pictured above combined for 69 home runs, 337 RBI and 17.5 WAR. The standout was left fielder Al Simmons with a .390/.444/.641 (175 OPS+) line that included 37 doubles, 13 triples, 22 home runs and 128 RBI.
- Top Pitcher: Ace Lefty Grove won AL MVP honors, going 31-4 with a 2.06 ERA (217 ERA+) and 1.08 WHIP in 288.2 innings. He led the AL in complete games (27), shutouts (4) and strikeouts (175) in one of the best single-season pitching performances of all time.
- Postseason Results: In a low-scoring World Series with the Cardinals, the Athletics posted a 2.66 ERA in the seven games but still came up short.
Record: 107-45, +232 run differential
Offense: 5.6 runs per game (3rd in AL, 3rd in MLB)
Starting Lineup: 2B Max Bishop, CF Mule Haas, C Mickey Cochrane, LF Al Simmons, 1B Jimmie Foxx, RF Bing Miller, 3B Jimmy Dykes, SS Dib Williams
Pitching: 3.47 ERA (1st in AL, 3rd in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Lefty Grove, SP Rube Walberg, SP George Earnshaw, SP Waite Hoyt, SP Roy Mahaffey, SP Hank McDonald, RP Eddie Rommel
Philadelphia Phillies: 2011
- Top Hitter: In what turned out to be the final 30-homer season of his career, Ryan Howard posted a 126 OPS+ with 30 doubles, 33 home runs and 116 RBI.
- Top Pitcher: This team was built on pitching with the offseason addition of Cliff Lee and a full season of 2010 deadline pickup Roy Oswalt giving it one of the best rotations in recent memory. That said, Roy Halladay was the ace of the staff. He finished 19-6 with a 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 220 strikeouts in 233.2 innings to finish second in Cy Young Award voting.
- Postseason Results: A 90-win Cardinals team pulled off a shocker when it knocked off the heavily favored Phillies in five games in the NLDS. Chris Carpenter outdueled Halladay in the decisive contest, tossing a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 victory.
Record: 102-60, +184 run differential
Offense: 4.4 runs per game (7th in NL, 13th in MLB)
Starting Lineup: SS Jimmy Rollins, CF Shane Victorino, 2B Chase Utley, 1B Ryan Howard, RF Hunter Pence, LF Raul Ibanez, 3B Placido Polanco, C Carlos Ruiz
Pitching: 3.02 ERA (1st in NL, 1st in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Roy Halladay, SP Cliff Lee, SP Cole Hamels, SP Roy Oswalt, SP Vance Worley, RP Kyle Kendrick, RP Antonio Bastardo, CL Ryan Madson
Pittsburgh Pirates: 1991
- Top Hitter: Coming off his first NL MVP Award, Barry Bonds hit .292/.410/.514 to lead the league in OPS (.924) and OPS+ (160). He had 28 doubles, 25 home runs, 116 RBI, 95 runs and 43 steals while recording more walks (107) than strikeouts (73) in an 8.0-WAR campaign.
- Top Pitcher: Doug Drabek also took home some hardware in 1990 by winning NL Cy Young Award honors. He wasn't quite as dominant the following year, but he was still the ace of the staff, going 15-14 with a 3.07 ERA (117 ERA+) in 234.2 innings.
- Postseason Results: The Pirates reached the NLCS three years in a row from 1990 to 1992. The 1991 season was the first of two straight they were eliminated by the Braves in seven games with Atlanta winning shutouts in Games 6 and 7.
Record: 98-64, +136 run differential
Offense: 4.7 runs per game (1st in NL, 5th in MLB)
Starting Lineup: 1B Orlando Merced, SS Jay Bell, CF Andy Van Slyke, RF Bobby Bonilla, LF Barry Bonds, 3B Steve Buechele, C Mike LaValliere, 2B Jose Lind
Pitching: 3.44 ERA (2nd in NL, 2nd in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Doug Drabek, SP John Smiley, SP Zane Smith, SP Randy Tomlin, SP Bob Walk, RP Bob Patterson, RP Stan Belinda, CL Bill Landrum
San Diego Padres: 1998
- Top Hitter: Lost in the shuffle of the Mark McGwire vs. Sammy Sosa home run chase, Greg Vaughn finished third in the NL with 50 home runs. He posted a 156 OPS+ and led the team in hits (156), RBI (119) and runs (112) in a 6.3-WAR season.
- Top Pitcher: One of the most dominant pitchers of the 1990s, Kevin Brown went 18-7 with a 2.38 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 257 strikeouts in 257 innings to finish third in Cy Young Award voting. He was acquired from the Marlins during the offseason for a package of prospects built around first baseman Derrek Lee.
- Postseason Results: After a 76-86 season in 1997, the Padres won the NL West and knocked off good Astros and Braves teams en route to the franchise's second World Series appearance. They were swept in the World Series by a Yankees team that ranks as one of the best in history.
Record: 98-64, +114 run differential
Offense: 4.6 runs per game (8th in NL, 18th in MLB)
Starting Lineup: 2B Quilvio Veras, RF Tony Gwynn, LF Greg Vaughn, 3B Ken Caminiti, 1B Wally Joyner, CF Steve Finley, C Carlos Hernandez, SS Chris Gomez
Pitching: 3.63 ERA (3rd in NL, 3rd in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Kevin Brown, SP Andy Ashby, SP Joey Hamilton, SP Sterling Hitchcock, SP Mark Langston, RP Donne Wall, RP Dan Miceli, CL Trevor Hoffman
San Francisco Giants: 1962
- Top Hitter: All-time great Willie Mays led the NL in home runs (49) and total bases (382) while hitting .304/.384/.615 for a 165 OPS+ with 141 RBI, 130 runs and 18 steals. His 10.5 WAR led all players during the 1962 season.
- Top Pitcher: With future star Juan Marichal in his first full season, Jack Sanford fronted the starting rotation. The 33-year-old went 24-7 with a 3.43 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 265.1 innings to finish second in Cy Young Award voting and seventh in MVP balloting.
- Postseason Results: The Giants took a Yankees team led by Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford to seven games in the World Series. Ralph Terry tossed a four-hit shutout in the decisive Game 7 to win World Series MVP honors.
Record: 103-62, +188 run differential
Offense: 5.3 runs per game (1st in NL, 1st in MLB)
Starting Lineup: 3B Harvey Kuenn, 2B Chuck Hiller, RF Felipe Alou, CF Willie Mays, LF Willie McCovey, 1B Orlando Cepeda, C Tom Haller, SS Jose Pagan
Pitching: 3.79 ERA (6th in NL, 10th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Jack Sanford, SP Juan Marichal, SP Billy O'Dell, SP Billy Pierce, SP Mike McCormick, RP Don Larsen, RP Bobby Bolin, CL Stu Miller
Seattle Mariners: 2001
- Top Hitter: Japanese League star Ichiro Suzuki burst onto the scene to win AL Rookie of the Year and AL MVP honors after joining the Mariners on a three-year, $14 million contract. He won the batting title with a .350 average and also led the league in hits (242) and steals (56) while scoring 127 runs.
- Top Pitcher: Freddy Garcia (18-6, 3.05 ERA, 238.2 IP) and Jamie Moyer (20-6, 3.43 ERA, 209.2 innings) formed an unlikely two-headed monster atop the Mariners staff. The 24-year-old Garcia was just establishing himself, while the 38-year-old Moyer was enjoying a late-career breakout.
- Postseason Results: After tying an MLB record with 116 wins during the regular season, the Mariners were taken to five games by the Indians in the ALDS and lost to the eventual World Series champion Yankees in five games in the ALCS.
Record: 116-46, +300 run differential
Offense: 5.7 runs per game (1st in AL, 1st in MLB)
Starting Lineup: RF Ichiro Suzuki, LF Mark McLemore, DH Edgar Martinez, 1B John Olerud, 2B Bret Boone, CF Mike Cameron, SS Carlos Guillen, 3B David Bell, C Dan Wilson
Pitching: 3.54 ERA (1st in AL, 1st in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Freddy Garcia, SP Jamie Moyer, SP Aaron Sele, SP Paul Abbott, SP John Halama, RP Jeff Nelson, RP Arthur Rhodes, CL Kaz Sasaki
St. Louis Cardinals: 2004
- Top Hitter: The 2004 season featured the best combined performance from Albert Pujols (173 OPS+, 46 HR, 123 RBI), Scott Rolen (158 OPS+, 34 HR, 124 RBI) and Jim Edmonds (171 OPS+, 42 HR, 111 RBI) in the middle of the Cardinals lineup. Adding Larry Walker (44 G, 144 OPS+, 11 HR) in an August trade made the rich richer.
- Top Pitcher: All five starters topped 180 innings, though none of them showed up in NL Cy Young Award balloting. Chris Carpenter (15-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.14 WHIP) had the best numbers, but a nerve issue in his right biceps ended his season in September.
- Postseason Results: The Cardinals knocked off the Dodgers in the NLDS and survived the Astros in a memorable seven-game NLCS, but they were steamrolled by the history-bound Red Sox in a World Series sweep.
Record: 105-57, +196 run differential
Offense: 5.3 runs per game (1st in NL, 6th in MLB)
Starting Lineup: 2B Tony Womack, RF Larry Walker, 1B Albert Pujols, 3B Scott Rolen, CF Jim Edmonds, SS Edgar Renteria, LF Reggie Sanders, C Mike Matheny
Pitching: 3.75 ERA (2nd in NL, 2nd in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Chris Carpenter, SP Matt Morris, SP Jason Marquis, SP Woody Williams, SP Jeff Suppan, RP Ray King, RP Julian Tavarez, CL Jason Isringhausen
Tampa Bay Rays: 2010
- Top Hitter: Third baseman Evan Longoria led the team with a 143 OPS+ while tallying 46 doubles, 22 home runs and 104 RBI. His 8.2 WAR represented a career high, and he finished sixth in AL MVP voting.
- Top Pitcher: In his first full season in the rotation, a 24-year-old David Price went 19-6 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 188 strikeouts in 208.2 innings. He was runner-up to Felix Hernandez in AL Cy Young Award balloting.
- Postseason Results: The 2008 Rays team that reached the World Series might have been the answer, but the 2010 squad was a better all-around club. Tampa Bay lost to World Series-bound Texas in five games in the ALDS.
Record: 96-66, +153 run differential
Offense: 5.0 runs per game (3rd in AL, 3rd in MLB)
Starting Lineup: C John Jaso, 2B Ben Zobrist, LF Carl Crawford, 3B Evan Longoria, 1B Carlos Pena, RF Matt Joyce, DH Willy Aybar, CF Melvin Upton Jr., SS Jason Bartlett
Pitching: 3.78 ERA (2nd in AL, 8th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP David Price, SP Matt Garza, SP James Shields, SP Jeff Niemann, SP Wade Davis, RP
Texas Rangers: 2011
- Top Hitter: Veteran Michael Young hit .338/.380/.474 (125 OPS+) with 41 doubles, 11 home runs and 106 RBI, leading the AL with 213 hits. It was one of six 200-hit seasons over the course of his 14-year career.
- Top Pitcher: In just his second season in the rotation after starting his career as a reliever, left-hander C.J. Wilson went 16-7 with a 2.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 206 strikeouts in 223.1 innings to finish sixth in Cy Young Award balloting.
- Postseason Results: After losing to the Giants in five games in the 2010 World Series, the Rangers captured the AL pennant for the second year in a row by knocking off the Rays in the ALDS and Tigers in the ALCS. They fell to the Cardinals in seven games in one of the most memorable World Series ever.
Record: 96-66, +178 run differential
Offense: 5.3 runs per game (3rd in AL, 3rd in MLB)
Starting Lineup: 2B Ian Kinsler, SS Elvis Andrus, CF Josh Hamilton, 3B Adrian Beltre, DH Michael Young, RF Nelson Cruz, 1B Mitch Moreland, C Mike Napoli, LF David Murphy
Pitching: 3.79 ERA (5th in AL, 13th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP C.J. Wilson, SP Colby Lewis, SP Derek Holland, SP Alexi Ogando, SP Matt Harrison, RP Mark Lowe, RP Darren Oliver, CL Neftali Feliz
Toronto Blue Jays: 2015
- Top Hitter: The three-headed monster of Josh Donaldson (151 OPS+, 41 HR, 123 RBI), Jose Bautista (145 OPS+, 40 HR, 114 RBI) and Edwin Encarnacion (148 OPS+, 39 HR, 111 RBI) helped the Blue Jays score 127 more runs than any other team during the 2015 season.
- Top Pitcher: The Jays paid a steep price to acquire David Price at the trade deadline, and he rewarded them by going 9-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 74.1 innings over 11 starts.
- Postseason Results: After besting the Rangers in a five-game ALDS, the Blue Jays fell to the Royals in the ALCS. The K.C. offense proved to be the difference, outscoring the vaunted Toronto attack 38-26 in the six-game series.
Record: 93-69, +221 run differential
Offense: 5.5 runs per game (1st in AL, 1st in MLB)
Starting Lineup: LF Ben Revere, 3B Josh Donaldson, RF Jose Bautista, DH Edwin Encarnacion, SS Troy Tulowitzki, 1B Justin Smoak, C Russell Martin, 2B Ryan Goins, CF Kevin Pillar
Pitching: 3.80 ERA (5th in AL, 12th in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP R.A. Dickey, SP Mark Buehrle, SP Marco Estrada, SP Drew Hutchison, SP David Price (deadline addition), RP Aaron Sanchez, RP Brett Cecil, CL Roberto Osuna
Washington Nationals: 1994
- Top Hitter: In a lineup filled with young players on the rise, Moises Alou was the brightest star, hitting .339/.397/.592 (153 OPS+) with 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 78 RBI in 107 games. He finished third in NL MVP voting and won a Silver Slugger Award.
- Top Pitcher: On a staff that featured a young Pedro Martinez, veteran Ken Hill was the ace, going 16-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 154.2 innings over 23 starts. He was the runner-up in NL Cy Young Award voting to Greg Maddux, who won unanimously.
- Postseason Results: What could have been. The 1994 strike denied this team a chance to make a postseason run when the season came to an abrupt halt Aug. 12. The Expos had the best record in baseball.
Record: 74-40, +131 run differential
Offense: 5.1 runs per game (3rd in NL, 10th in MLB)
Starting Lineup: CF Marquis Grissom, 1B Cliff Floyd, LF Moises Alou, RF Larry Walker, C Darrin Fletcher, SS Wil Cordero, 3B Sean Berry, 2B Mike Lansing
Pitching: 3.56 ERA (1st in NL, 1st in MLB)
Pitching Staff: SP Ken Hill, SP Pedro Martinez, SP Jeff Fassero, SP Kirk Rueter, SP Butch Henry, RP Jeff Shaw, RP Mel Rojas, CL John Wetteland
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.