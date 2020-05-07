MLB, MLBPA Pledge $3M to Domestic Violence Victims, Organizations

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the Major League Players' Association have pledged $3 million to support domestic violence survivors and nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving them, per Alyson Footer of MLB.com.

The donations are through the Healthy Relationships Community Grant initiative. As Footer noted, the MLB and MLBPA "announced a new grant partnership formed to provide funding to various nonprofit organizations that support survivors of domestic violence, mental health resiliency and developing positive relationship skills with youth."

Over 150 groups submitted applications for grants, per the Associated Press, with 10 winning grants of $50,000 each.

Those non-profits are as follows, per Footer: Good+Foundation, Inc. (New York), Homefront, Inc. (Lawrenceville, N.J.), Houston Area Women's Center (Houston), House of Ruth (Pomona, Calif.), International Medical Corps (Los Angeles), Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, Inc. (Newburyport, Mass.), Lutheran Settlement House (Philadelphia), Sanctuary for Families, Inc. (New York), Texas Advocacy Project, Inc. (Austin, Texas) and YWCA of San Diego County (San Diego).

The AP noted that the $3 million pledge will be made in seven phases from now through 2021.