MLB, MLBPA Pledge $3M to Domestic Violence Victims, Organizations

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 7, 2020

LAKELAND, FL - MARCH 01: A detailed view of a pair of official Rawlings Major League Baseball baseballs with the imprinted signature of Robert D. Manfred Jr., the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, sitting in the dugout prior to the Spring Training game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 1, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Yankees 10-4. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the Major League Players' Association have pledged $3 million to support domestic violence survivors and nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving them, per Alyson Footer of MLB.com.

The donations are through the Healthy Relationships Community Grant initiative. As Footer noted, the MLB and MLBPA  "announced a new grant partnership formed to provide funding to various nonprofit organizations that support survivors of domestic violence, mental health resiliency and developing positive relationship skills with youth."

Over 150 groups submitted applications for grants, per the Associated Press, with 10 winning grants of $50,000 each.

Those non-profits are as follows, per Footer: Good+Foundation, Inc. (New York), Homefront, Inc. (Lawrenceville, N.J.), Houston Area Women's Center (Houston)House of Ruth (Pomona, Calif.), International Medical Corps (Los Angeles), Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, Inc. (Newburyport, Mass.), Lutheran Settlement House (Philadelphia), Sanctuary for Families, Inc. (New York), Texas Advocacy Project, Inc. (Austin, Texas) and YWCA of San Diego County (San Diego).

The AP noted that the $3 million pledge will be made in seven phases from now through 2021.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: A-Rod, Jennifer Lopez End Their Quest to Buy Mets

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: A-Rod, Jennifer Lopez End Their Quest to Buy Mets

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Roy Halladay Doc Coming in May

    Trailer released for ‘Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story’, describing his struggle with drug use

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Roy Halladay Doc Coming in May

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2010 MLB Draft 📝

    We redo one of the most loaded drafts ever featuring Yelich, Harper and more 📲

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Re-Drafting the 2010 MLB Draft 📝

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    MJ Mobbed on Grocery Run 😅

    Former White Sox trainer tells story of his late-night shopping trip with Michael Jordan at Spring Training

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MJ Mobbed on Grocery Run 😅

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report