ESPN's Todd McShay Says He Was in 'Really Dark' Place After COVID-19 Diagnosis

ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay says he was in a "really dark" place while in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

In an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast on Wednesday (via Scott Gleeson of USA Today), McShay said he couldn't bring himself to watch the 2020 NFL draft live:

"I got really dark in the hospital. I knew the draft was going on and I couldn't watch it. I didn't watch the draft until Saturday night. I woke up late that night and there was a re-air and I started watching it then because I knew it was over. For whatever reason, I couldn't watch the draft knowing that I wasn't a part of it, wasn't on it, and I felt like I was letting everyone down."

McShay told Schefter he went over a month without seeing his two children and couldn't wait to reunite with them Wednesday night after being deemed "fully healthy" following his recovery from the coronavirus:

"I'm gonna run down and probably plow over people in front of me and pick (my kids) up at same time if I can do it. I'm gonna squeeze those kids so hard when I see them. Hug my wife (Lauren) and hold on tight. .... I had two physical pictures of my children (in the hospital). One of my daughter and one of my son. When I'd wake up in a dark place, I'd look at them and it'd inspire me to keep going and keep fighting."

