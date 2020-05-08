The Best NFL Team at Every Position Entering 2020

0 of 9

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

What defines the very best in sports? It's often subjective yet readily apparent.

Michael Jordan serves as the standard-bearer for all professional sports. And like with Jordan, no off switch exists for those with the inner drive to be the best.

"You know, I'm not saying he wasn't a threat," the five-time NBA MVP said about Hall of Fame shooting guard Clyde Drexler during ESPN's 10-part documentary, The Last Dance. "But me being compared to him, I took offense to that."

Every professional athlete should feel the same way. They should believe they're better than everyone else to gain the mental edge that's necessary to reach elite status.

Football is a little different, though, because it's the ultimate team sport. Yes, individuals can dominate, but outstanding units tend to offset great individual performances.

When looking at the best team at every position, the qualifications aren't solely about having the single best player. Everyone knows what Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, George Kittle, Julio Jones, Aaron Donald and others in that tier can do.

Identifying the best team at a specific position includes overall depth and a projection for the 2020 campaign. A Jordan-like elite performer is nice to have, but the unit isn't complete without Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant or Dennis Rodman.