Victor Cruz, Joe Thomas, Tyron Woodley Among Stars in The Rock's 'Titan Games'

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Former NFL stars Victor Cruz and Joe Thomas, MMA fighter Tyron Woodley, Olympic snowboarder Hannah Teter and boxer Claressa Shields are among the stars appearing in the second season two The Titan Games.

The Rock, who hosts the show, revealed the cast Monday:

The Titan Games is a competition series that pits everyday people against athletes in a series of physical challenges. When the show was renewed for a second season in September, The Rock said the plan was to differentiate the competition from season one with all new challenges.

One man and one woman earn the title of "The Titan" at the end of each season and are each granted a $100,000 prize.