Former NHL Player Georges Laraque on Having COVID-19: 'It's Insane'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2020

NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: Georges Laraque #17 of the Montreal Canadiens in action against the New York Rangers during their game on January 17, 2010 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

Georges Laraque, who was an NHL right winger who played for the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Phoenix Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens, detailed his experience after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Now I can't even get up without losing my breath. It's insane," he said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

He thanked everyone for their well wishes as part of a tweet Friday and revealed he will be living in a Montreal hospital "until my lungs clear":

The AP noted Laraque provided a series of updates from his hospital bed.

"I have pneumonia in both my lungs, they're affected by the COVID because I have asthma, I have to have oxygen blowing through my nose," he said. "The nights are the worst. At night, I have fevers a couple times a night. I have to get up and take pills."

The 43-year-old also thanked the staff at Charles-LeMoyne Hospital for taking care of him.

Laraque played in the NHL from the 1997-98 campaign through the 2009-10 one, registering 153 career points on 53 goals and 100 assists.

As of Sunday, there have been more than 3.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, which has led to more than 246,000 deaths.

