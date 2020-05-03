Taylor Fritz, Addison Rae Win Mario Tennis Tourney over Serena Williams, More

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

ATP star Taylor Fritz and social media personality Addison Rae are masters at Mario Tennis.

The pair won the Stay at Home Slam on Sunday, a doubles Mario Tennis tournament on Facebook Live. They took down tennis star Kei Nishikori and musician Steve Aoki to win the final.

Fritz and Rae defeated the pairs of Venus Williams and DeAndre Hopkins and Madison Keys and Seal on their way to the finals. Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid were eliminated in the quarterfinals of that group by Keys and Seal.

In the other group, Nishikori and Aoki defeated Naomi Osaka and Hailey Bieber and Kevin Anderson and Ryan Tannehill on their way to the finals. Maria Sharapova and Karlie Kloss were eliminated in the quarterfinals of that group by Anderson and Tannehill.

The highlight of the entire tournament was Seal yelling "Boom!" every time he hit the ball. It was consistently hilarious.

Other highlights included Aoki at one point not moving his character for half a point because he thought the game was showing a replay, Nishikori stealing multiple points with a sneaky drop shot and Aoki being unable to return a single one of Fritz's nasty serves on Boo.

The winning pair, Fritz and Rae, won $1 million to donate to a charity of their choice. They chose No Kid Hungry. All other participants also received $25,000 to donate to the charities of their choosing.

"Gaming's superpower has always been bringing people together, and right now that's the case more than ever," Facebook Gaming's global director of games partnerships, Leo Olebe, said before the tournament, per Nicole Carpenter of Polygon. "Blending that superpower with pro athletes and epic entertainment to raise money for COVID-19 relief and research efforts is a natural fit that we're proud to be a part of."