Bengals Rumors: John Ross' 5th-Year Contract Option Declined, Will Be UFA in '21

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 2, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross will hit the open market following the 2020 season. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has declined the fifth-year option on Ross' rookie deal after drafting the wideout ninth overall in 2017. 

