Bengals Rumors: John Ross' 5th-Year Contract Option Declined, Will Be UFA in '21

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross will hit the open market following the 2020 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has declined the fifth-year option on Ross' rookie deal after drafting the wideout ninth overall in 2017.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.