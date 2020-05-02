Ravens Trade Rumors: 'No Indication' Matthew Judon Deal Is Close

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2020

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Matthew Judon #99 of the Baltimore Ravens against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trade rumors have floated around the Baltimore Ravens' Matthew Judon since the team used the franchise tag on the linebacker in March, but there's reportedly "no indication" a deal is imminent.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported Saturday the Ravens are "determined to make things work" with Judon despite the speculation about his future since he hasn't signed his one-year franchise tender.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: 'No Indication' Matthew Judon Deal Is Close

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Report: 'No Indication' Matthew Judon Deal Is Close

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Alex Smith: It's 'Absurd' Kaepernick Doesn't Have a Job in the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alex Smith: It's 'Absurd' Kaepernick Doesn't Have a Job in the NFL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Playing Games at Centralized Location 'Not on the Table'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Playing Games at Centralized Location 'Not on the Table'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 NFL Schedule Will Release Next Week

    Openers, Super Bowl to start on time

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020 NFL Schedule Will Release Next Week

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report