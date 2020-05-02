Ravens Trade Rumors: 'No Indication' Matthew Judon Deal Is Close

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trade rumors have floated around the Baltimore Ravens' Matthew Judon since the team used the franchise tag on the linebacker in March, but there's reportedly "no indication" a deal is imminent.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported Saturday the Ravens are "determined to make things work" with Judon despite the speculation about his future since he hasn't signed his one-year franchise tender.

