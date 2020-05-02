Report: NFL Playing Games at Centralized Location Is 'Not on the Table'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly not considering any plans to play the 2020 season at a centralized location, an idea mentioned as a potential solution for the NBA, NHL and MLB amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that any type of neutral-site structure is "not on the table," and league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the current view is to move forward as normal with hopes of fans being in attendance when the regular season begins in September.

"We plan to start on time," McCarthy said.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

