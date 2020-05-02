Report: 2020 MLB Draft Date, Length and Contracts to Be Discussed Next Week

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Details of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft could be ironed out next week at a meeting with all 30 team owners.

Per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, owners are expected to discuss when the draft will take place, how many rounds it will consist of and players' signing bonus money.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich reported Thursday that the MLB Players Association rejected a draft proposal that would have capped signing bonuses for Rounds 6-10 and reduced the slot values of those picks by 50 percent from their 2019 values.

In March, the owners and players agreed to a deal that allowed MLB to reduce the draft from the standard 40 rounds to five in 2020 and 20 in 2021 with signing bonus slot values frozen at their 2019 levels.

The agreement also gave MLB the right to delay the 2020 and 2021 drafts to as late as July 20 with the signing deadlines as late as Aug. 1.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, MLB plans to conduct this year's draft virtually on the scheduled June 10 date. Joel Sherman of the New York Post added the league is still deciding if the event will consist of five or 10 rounds.

Blum noted MLB's rejected proposal to the union included a 10-round draft in exchange for the halved signing bonus slots in the sixth through 10th rounds.

Per MLB.com's Jim Callis, the difference in money available for all 30 teams in a five- ($235,906,800) or 10-round ($265,484,900) draft would be just under $30 million.

The draft was scheduled to be held June 10-12 in Omaha, Nebraska, as a lead-in to the College World Series.