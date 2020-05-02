Saints' Jameis Winston 'Can't Wait' to Square off Against Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston decided to stay in the NFC South after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency following five seasons.

The Bucs decided to go in a different direction after Winston's contract expired and signed six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to a two-year deal in March instead.

When asked about facing the Bucs twice a year, Winston said the following to NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe for NFL Total Access.

"It was a time for me to learn from one of the best," Winston said regarding a chance to play with New Orleans under decorated starting quarterback Drew Brees.

"And also being in the same division, I get a chance to play against Tampa Bay twice and get a chance to play some of the same teams even though Carolina has a new head coach. So, that was a positive there."

Winston likely won't take the field against NFC South foes with Brees entrenched as the team's starting quarterback, but he's still looking forward to the Saints competing against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Bucs twice each per season:



"I can't wait to compete against them. It's going to be fun. I know Tom is going to bring his relentlessness and his attitude there, but it's going to be fun and we're ready to compete. We've always been competing. When I was at Tampa, we got them sometimes and they got us sometimes. Last year they swept us, so I know they're going to try and come and get us this year, but I'm in that black and gold now, so I'm gonna be like, 'Who Dat? Who Dat say they gone beat them Saints?'"

The Bucs took Winston first overall out of Florida State in the 2015 NFL draft. He had a roller-coaster career in Tampa, capped by a 33-touchdown, 30-interception performance in 2019.

Winston was benched twice in 2018 for backup Ryan Fitzpatrick but retained his job for good later in the year. The 2014 NCAA Division I-FBS national champion was first in the NFL in passing yards per game and fifth in passing yards per attempt in 2019.