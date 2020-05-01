Bill Belichick, Joe Burrow Named Betting Favorites for NFL's COY, ROY Awards

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Bill Belichick is about to enter arguably one of his toughest seasons as the head coach of the New England Patriots. He'll have to work with a new starting quarterback in a significantly stronger AFC East in a league that's ready to show him no mercy.

Belic does have one thing going for him, however: He's the odds-on favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year.

Caesars Sportsbook currently lists Belichick at 7-1 (bet $100 to win $700) in 2020. New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy holds the second-best odds at 9-1, though his team is the favorite to win the NFC East (-105).

"If [Belichick] takes that roster and wins that division, and no other team goes 16-0, how do you give it to somebody else?" Caesars Sportsbook director of trading Jeff Davis told ESPN's Doug Kezirian. "The only way he doesn't get it is if one of the teams that was terrible last year makes the playoffs."

No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is listed at 3-1 to win Rookie of the Year honors, but he'll have strong competition from the rest of the quarterbacks entering the league this year. Tua Tagovailoa is listed at 10-1, while Justin Herbert is 30-1.

New Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love comes in at 200-1, which makes sense since he still has Aaron Rodgers ahead of him on the depth chart.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has the second-best odds behind Burrow at 11-2, but he'll face his own challenges with KC announcing he'll start the season second on the depth chart behind Damian Williams.