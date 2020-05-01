Former Eagles, Steelers TE Dick Lucas Dies at Age 86

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Dick Lucas, who was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' 1960 NFL Championship team, died Friday at the age of 86 from complications related to COVID-19.

The Eagles made the official announcement on Lucas and added that his "legacy is that of a hard-working and humble family man."

Lucas played five NFL seasons, one with the Pittsburgh Steelers and four with the Eagles. He amassed career-highs with 19 receptions and 236 yards in 1962. The year before, Lucas had five touchdowns despite making only eight catches.

Lucas left the game after 1963 and started a second career as an executive for Merit Oil Company until he retired, per Eagles content manager Chris McPherson.

"He was the epitome of a football player in the 1960s in terms of what you would think of a football player," son Brian Lucas told McPherson. "Rock-solid in his convictions. Loyal. If you weren't on his side, you had to watch your back."

After playing football at Boston College, Lucas served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-58 at their base in Quantico, Virginia. He was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant.

He played one year with the Steelers in 1958 but suffered a leg injury that forced him to miss all of the 1959 campaign.

Lucas became an NFL champion one year later, however, as a member of the Eagles' third-ever NFL title team.

But his legacy off the field will be remembered the most, with ESPN's Get Up producer Paul Hembekides writing the following on Twitter:

"Growing up, Dick Lucas was my neighbor’s father. He was a fiercely loyal family man. It was always a treat when I was invited over to watch an Eagles game with him. He loved that team. Sleep well. You’ve earned it."

Lucas is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Lucas; his daughters, Dr. Karen Lucas and Andrea Lucas; his son, Brian; their respective spouses, Mark Harms, Shawna Lucas and Davis Schubel and four grandchildren, Alyssa Lucas, Michelle Lucas, Fiona Harms and Isabel Harms.