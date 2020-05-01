Solomon Thomas' 5th-Year Contract Option Reportedly Declined by 49ers

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers will reportedly decline the fifth-year option in defensive end Solomon Thomas' contract.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the news.

The move has been expected, though general manager John Lynch left the door open to exercising the 2021 option.

"We haven't (made a decision), and we've communicated that with Solomon and his camp," Lynch told 95.7 The Game's Joe, Lo and Dibs show (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson). "I think the one thing we shared with him, that was the same thing that we did (not use the option) with Laken Tomlinson, yet we extended Laken Tomlinson the next year."

Thomas arrived in San Francisco with tremendous hype as the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He won the Morris Trophy as the Pac-12's best defensive lineman after recording 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks at Stanford in 2016.

He will earn $825,000 in base salary and count $9.05 million against the cap in 2020, per Spotrac.

In three seasons with the 49ers, Thomas has been a disappointment on the field. He has 16 tackles for loss and six sacks in 46 career games. The 24-year-old only played more than 50 percent of defensive snaps in three games last season.