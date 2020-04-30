Andy Dalton Rumors: Jaguars Have 'Real Interest' in QB After Bengals Release

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after being stopped on a fourth down play in the second half during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 30, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are interested in potentially signing free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton, according to NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

The Cincinnati Bengals officially released Dalton on Thursday, ending a nine-year run with the franchise. He threw for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 13 games in 2019.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

