Andy Dalton Rumors: Jaguars Have 'Real Interest' in QB After Bengals Release

The Jacksonville Jaguars are interested in potentially signing free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton, according to NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

The Cincinnati Bengals officially released Dalton on Thursday, ending a nine-year run with the franchise. He threw for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 13 games in 2019.

