Andy Dalton Rumors: Jaguars Have 'Real Interest' in QB After Bengals Release

Andy Dalton Rumors: Jaguars Have 'Real Interest' in QB After Bengals ReleaseApril 30, 2020
Justin Berl/Getty Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars are interested in potentially signing free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton, according to NFL Network's Steve Wyche.
The Cincinnati Bengals officially released Dalton on Thursday, ending a nine-year run with the franchise. He threw for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 13 games in 2019.
