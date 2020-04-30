Madrid Open 2020: Andy Murray, Kiki Bertens Win Titles in Virtual Event

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

The inaugural Madrid Open Virtual Pro tournament turned into a showcase event for Andy Murray and Kiki Bertens.

Murray won the men's side of the bracket, though he was given a stiff test from David Goffin before prevailing 7-6 in the championship match.

Bertens had no such problems in the women's championship match, cruising past Fiona Ferro 6-1 to virtually defend her Madrid Open title.

2020 Madrid Open Results - April 30

Men's Bracket

Semifinals: Andy Murray def. Diego Schwartzman by default (connection issues); David Goffin def. Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6(6)

Finals: Andy Murray def. David Goffin, 7-6

Women's Bracket

Semifinals: Kiki Bertens def. Caroline Wozniacki, 7-5; Fiona Ferro def. Sorana Cirstea, 6-3

Finals: Kiki Bertens def. Fiona Ferro, 6-1

Murray got a bye into the final when his semifinal opponent Diego Schwartzman had internet issues that prevented him from connecting to the Playstation's online server.

Per Tennis.com, Murray and Schwartzman played offline in a match that Schwartzman actually won 10-6 in a super-tiebreaker, but the Argentinian decided to let Murray advance.

"We need to talk with the organization to fix this," Schwartzman said, via Tennis.com. "You deserve to be in the final. We need to split the prize money we share to the foundations. And then you play the final. I think it's going to be better for TV for everyone. If you are in Europe, the transmission is better."

After his first unofficial loss of the tournament, Murray rebounded to hold off Goffin with a forehand winner on match point.

The win marks Murray's first tournament victory of any sort since the European Open last October. He didn't appear in any official ATP events this year due to an injured pelvis.

Bertens ended Caroline Wozniacki's comeback in the semifinal with a 7-5 victory. She had a difficult final hurdle to get over to defend her title. Ferro went undefeated in group play and survived a tiebreak against Donna Vekic in the quarterfinal.

The women's championship match didn't offer nearly as much drama for Bertens as her semifinal bout. Ferro does have a gripe about match point when the connection lagged, keeping her from being able to return Bertens' serve.

Considering how one-sided the match was, though, it seems unlikely Ferro would have been able to make up the deficit even if she saved that point.

Despite some occasional connection issues, the entire event turned into a rousing success with proceeds raised being used to aid in recovery efforts for the coronavirus pandemic.