Mike Williams' 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option in the rookie contract of wide receiver Mike Williams for the 2021 NFL season.

Albert Breer of The MMQB first reported the update Thursday.

Williams' numbers have increased significantly since a disappointing debut campaign in 2017 when he recorded 11 receptions in 10 games after missing the start of the season with a back injury.

The Clemson product tallied 43 catches for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018 and made 49 grabs for 1,001 yards and two scores last season. His 20.4 yards per catch in 2019 led all qualified NFL receivers.

In December, he said the uptick in performance came despite a lingering knee injury.

"I know what I was dealing with," Williams told reporters. "I know I wasn't 100 percent the whole season. I can guarantee you that. And I was still able to make plays and do what I do at a high level. So it'd feel a lot better knowing that I wasn't out there 100 percent, and I'm still able to do this, so it's like, when I do get healthy, it's going to be crazy."

He set his targets for 2020 at 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 25-year-old South Carolina native's improvement combined with the continued presence of three-time Pro Bowl selection Keenan Allen gives the Bolts one of the NFL's best one-two wideout tandems.

L.A.'s biggest question next season will be who's throwing to the star targets.

Former Buffalo Bills starter Tyrod Taylor has the inside track on the starting job, but the front office used the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft on Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

"They're going to compete. Tyrod's the guy right now, and Justin's going to learn," Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Allen's contract expires after the 2020 season, which could elevate Williams into the No. 1 role in 2021 if the Chargers don't sign the former Cal standout to an extension.