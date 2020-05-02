NFL Rookies Who Won't Start in 2020 but Definitely Should

1 of 6

Collin Andrew/Associated Press

Don't put it past the Los Angeles Chargers to sit rookie quarterback Justin Herbert after making him the sixth overall pick.

Such a move would be a mistake, but the Chargers likely believe they can win now after regressing from 12 wins to five. Steady veteran quarterback play from Tyrod Taylor might be the push the organization desires.

"They asked me how I felt about it, and I said I'm going to do everything I can to be the best quarterback I can be," Herbert told reporters about his role in 2020. "If I'm the guy, that's great. I love playing football, and I want to be the guy. But if I have to sit back and learn, I'm going to do everything I can to be the quarterback I need to be."

This would be repeating a mistake teams make every year. Not only would it waste an affordable year on Herbert's contract, but he was also one of the most pro-ready passers available, completing 64.0 percent of his 1,200-plus collegiate attempts with 95 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Herbert has the potential to be a top passer in the NFL, but not getting live reps will only delay, if not harm, his development. And if the Chargers want to win games, trotting out Taylor and his career 61.6 completion percentage with no more than 85 attempts since 2017 isn't the solution.