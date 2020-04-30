Video: SoFI Stadium's Oculus Scoreboard Tested Before Opening for Rams, Chargers

Greg Beacham/Associated Press

As construction on SoFi Stadium continues, Thursday saw the first test of the massive Oculus scoreboard that will hang in the center of the stadium.

Video footage of the Oculus being tested shows what the double-sided video board will look like:

Per Stu Jackson of TheRams.com, the 120-yard-long Oculus will be the first 4K HDR video system in a sports stadium:

"The only two-sided oval center-hung video board in an NFL stadium, the Oculus is the only 4k end-to-end video production in sports. It also has the largest LED content playback system ever deployed. Every face/display can be uniquely programmed with live content, statistics or animated content. The idea of having a dual-sided display is that no matter where a fan sits in the stadium, they will have a video surface in front of them."

Skarpi Hedinsson, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park's chief technology officer, told reporters in January the video board is a "big breakthrough" in video technology and will provide a unique fan experience.

Jackson noted that upon completion the Oculus will weigh 2.2 million pounds.

Construction on the stadium has continued amid the coronavirus pandemic, though Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff told reporters earlier this month he's leaving open the possibility it won't be completed on schedule.

A two-night Taylor Swift concert was originally going to be the opening event at the stadium on July 25 and 26, but her tour was postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic. The next scheduled event is a Kenny Chesney concert Aug. 1.

SoFi Stadium will be the new home for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.