Johnathan Joseph Agrees to 1-Year Titans Contract After 9 Seasons with Texans

Veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph is signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to James Palmer of NFL Network and Dianna Russini of ESPN:

Joseph, 36, spent the past nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with the Cincinnati Bengals (2006-10). The two-time Pro Bowler registered 51 tackles and an interception for the Texans last season.

