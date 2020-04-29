Johnathan Joseph Agrees to 1-Year Titans Contract After 9 Seasons with Texans

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph reacts after giving up a touchdown run to Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

Veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph is signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to James Palmer of NFL Network and Dianna Russini of ESPN:

Joseph, 36, spent the past nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with the Cincinnati Bengals (2006-10). The two-time Pro Bowler registered 51 tackles and an interception for the Texans last season. 

                                                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

