NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cam Newton, Bashaud Breeland and More

With the 2020 NFL draft now nearly a week in the past, teams are beginning to fill in roster holes with remaining free agents. Undrafted rookies were sought after first, but in recent days, veterans like Jonathan Joseph and Rashard Higgins have landed on rosters.

One notable veteran remaining without a contract is former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton was released after Carolina added Teddy Bridgewater in free agency. The 2015 league MVP was recovering from his second major injury in two years, and the new Panthers regime felt that it was time to move on.

"There's certainly no doubt he was grinding his way back," head coach Matt Rhule said, per The Athletic's Joseph Person. "I just think that we felt, in the end, it was the best thing for our team to sort of move forward. I have no doubt that he'll play well."

Other teams and potential employers appear to feel otherwise.

"(Teams have stated privately that Newton's injury history is the main concern, but that sounds...shaky for a guy who's only 30 and a former league MVP," Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman wrote April 29. "Now the excuses have turned to concerns over how he'll fit into different offensive systems (which is also hard to buy given that he's been in an NFL quarterback room for nine seasons)."

While there is undoubtedly some concern about Newton's ability to regain preinjury form, teams could also be worried about how he will fit into their long-term plans. At just 30 years old, Newton is going to want a shot at being a long-term starter.

For teams like the New England Patriots, this could be a problem.

New England is one of the few teams still in need of a proven starter for 2020. However, the Patriots appear interested in seeing what they have in Jarrett Stidham. That probably isn't going to happen if Newton gets a crack at the starting gig.

Are Seahawks Done With Jadeveon Clowney?

Another notable player who remains on the open market is pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. A three-time Pro Bowler, Clowney has not been re-signed by the Seattle Seahawks.

It's starting to look likely that he won't be.

It's at least worth noting that defensive tackle Jarran Reed has returned to wearing No. 90, a sign that at least he doesn't believe that Clowney will return. Reed sold the jersey number to Clowney last season after the edge-defender was acquired via trade.

Of course, Reed doesn't run the personnel department for Seattle, so this could mean nothing at all. However, it seems that if Seattle was interested in retaining Clowney, it would have made a move by now.

According to John Clayton of ESPN 710 Seattle, the Seahawks' release of D.J. Fluker and Justin Britt may have been a precursor to a bigger Clowney contract offer:

However, as pointed out by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Seattle didn't use the unrestricted free agent tender to put pressure on the 27-year-old or potentially land him on a roughly $16.5 million deal.

"It's not known what the Seahawks have offered defensive end Jadeveon Clowney," Florio wrote. "However, the team's decision not to extend a UFA tender to Clowney means that whatever Seattle has offered falls below a 10-percent bump over what he made in 2019."

The New York Giants recently placed the UFA tender on pass-rusher Markus Golden, and while the tender isn't heavily utilized, Seattle could have done the same with Clowney.

Breeland Was Already Facing Suspension

In an effort to bolster their pass defense, the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed cornerback Bashaun Breeland on a one-year contract this offseason. Unfortunately, Kansas City may not have Breeland on the field in 2020—at least not early in the season.

Breeland was arrested on multiple charges on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher.

Breeland is charged with having alcohol with a broken seal in a motor vehicle, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving without a license, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

This arrest could put Breeland's 2020 campaign in jeopardy. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Breeland was already facing a four-game suspension for violation of the league's substance-abuse policy:

Breeland was also suspended one game in 2015 for violation of the policy. If there is a second suspension, it would qualify Breeland as a multiple offender. With marijuana possession as one of the charges, this could lead to a lengthy increase to that suspension.

In 16 games with 15 starts last season, Breeland produced 48 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions.