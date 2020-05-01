MLB Draft 2020: Latest Format Rumors, Full Order of Picks and Schedule

Rob Carr/Getty Images

As Major League Baseball continues to explore options about starting the regular season, one significant event also being discussed is the 2020 draft.

This year's draft is shaping up to be the most unique in MLB history because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams only had four weeks of college games to evaluate players before the NCAA announced on March 12 all spring sports had been canceled for the remainder of the season.

If there is an upside for the clubs it's that this draft is heavy on college players, so prospects' statistics dating back to high school can be evaluated to see how they have evolved since arriving in college.

Given all of the questions about the draft, here is all of the information you need to know leading up to the event.

2020 MLB Draft Order

1. Detroit Tigers

2. Baltimore Orioles

3. Miami Marlins

4. Kansas City Royals

5. Toronto Blue Jays

6. Seattle Mariners

7. Pittsburgh Pirates

8. San Diego Padres

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Los Angeles Angels

11. Chicago White Sox

12. Cincinnati Reds

13. San Francisco Giants

14. Texas Rangers

15. Philadelphia Phillies

16. Chicago Cubs

17. Boston Red Sox

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

19. New York Mets

20. Milwaukee Brewers

21. St. Louis Cardinals

22. Washington Nationals

23. Cleveland Indians

24. Tampa Bay Rays

25. Atlanta Braves

26. Oakland Athletics

27. Minnesota Twins

28. New York Yankees

29. Los Angeles Dodgers

2020 MLB Draft Schedule

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Latest Format Rumors

Even though MLB has yet to formally announce what this draft will look like, there are two rumored plans about how the format will be adjusted because of the pandemic.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the draft is still scheduled for June 10, though it will be done virtually.

The event was originally supposed to take place at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 10-12. It was going to feed into the start of the 2020 College World Series the following day, where some of the top draft prospects would potentially be playing.

Another, more significant change to the draft could be how long it is. In a normal year, there would be 40 rounds that take place over the course of three days.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, MLB is still deciding if the 2020 MLB Draft will consist of five or 10 rounds.

In addition to the shortened draft, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported in March that MLB and the MLB Players Association were nearing agreement on a deal that would defer bonuses in this year's draft, with 10 percent paid out at signing and 45 percent in July 2021 and July 2022.

Since the draft will be shortened, the bonus pools for teams to sign players has also been adjusted.

Per MLB.com's Jim Callis, in a 10-round draft, the Baltimore Orioles ($14,966,400) and Detroit Tigers ($14,405,000) have the most available money.

Despite picking one spot behind the Miami Marlins in the first round, the Kansas City Royals actually have more draft money available ($13,578,900 to $13,081,600) because the Royals received the No. 32 pick in Competitive Balance Round A.



The Marlins' first competitive balance round pick doesn't come until No. 61 overall after the second round.

Other notable changes to the draft not related to the pandemic include the Houston Astros forfeiting their first- and second-round picks (No. 30 and 60 overall) and the Boston Red Sox forfeiting their second-round pick (No. 47) as part of MLB's discipline from their cheating scandals.

The Astros have, by far, the least amount of draft money available as a result of not having their first pick until No. 72 overall. Their $3,107,700 is $1.3 million less than the New York Yankees ($4,434,600).