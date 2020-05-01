Bleacher Report's 2020 Expert Consensus NFL Rookie Awards

0 of 11

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

It's been just over a week since the 2020 NFL draft kicked off in Roger Goodell's basement with the Cincinnati Bengals' selection of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. In the days since, fans and pundits alike have wondered how this year's rookies will fare in their new homes.

Will Burrow be the king of the first-year quarterbacks, or will it be Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers or Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins?

Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire (the only running back taken on Day 1) of the Kansas City Chiefs lead all rookie backs, or will it be a Day 2 runner like J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens) or Zack Moss (Buffalo Bills)?

What about this year's crowded wide receiver class? Six were drafted in the first round, and another seven went in the second. Which one will make the biggest 2020 impact?

Then there are this year's defenders, headlined by Ohio State's Chase Young, who went second overall to the Washington Redskins. Who will pace that class in sacks? What about tackles? Or interceptions?

Well, the NFL writers at Bleacher Report have gathered to answer those questions and more (including who will be the 2020 NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year) with the 2020 iteration of the B/R Expert Consensus NFL Rookie Awards.

The following writers took part: NFL Analyst Gary Davenport, NFL Features Lead Writer Tyler Dunne, NFL National Lead Writer Mike Freeman, NFL Analyst Brad Gagnon, NFL Draft Lead Writer Matt Miller, NFL Analyst Brent Sobleski and NFL National Lead Writer Mike Tanier.