St. Louis Blues to Temporarily Furlough Some Employees During COVID-19 Pandemic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

St. Louis Blues defenseman and captain Alex Pietrangelo wears the NHL Stanley Cup Final logo on his jersey during Game 3 Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins Saturday, June 1, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

With the NHL season still suspended because of the coronavirus, the St. Louis Blues have began furloughing employees starting Monday, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

"Staff identified for this program will be part of a temporary layoff with healthcare benefits in full effect," CEO Chris Zimmerman said in a letter.

Other staffers and contractors who will keep working have taken a 20 percent reduction in salary, per Rutherford.

     

