St. Louis Blues to Temporarily Furlough Some Employees During COVID-19 Pandemic

With the NHL season still suspended because of the coronavirus, the St. Louis Blues have began furloughing employees starting Monday, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

"Staff identified for this program will be part of a temporary layoff with healthcare benefits in full effect," CEO Chris Zimmerman said in a letter.

Other staffers and contractors who will keep working have taken a 20 percent reduction in salary, per Rutherford.

