Predicting NFL's Biggest 2020 Breakouts

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

NFL players don't just stumble into a breakout year. To perform at optimal levels, they need a strong supporting cast, a system that accentuates their strengths and the opportunity to play in a suitable role.

Some players take a massive leap between Year 1 and 2—others see a significant spike in production after a move via free agency or a trade. For even the most talented around the league, circumstances can hinder or heighten potential.

In 2019, Miami Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker played up to his first-round draft pedigree, recording 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns under a new coaching staff. Edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett played for the Denver Broncos in a reserve role through five terms and captured the sack title (19.5) as a full-time starter in Tampa Bay.

Who's next to transition from a non-household name to a rising playmaker this season?

Let's take a look at players who don't have a standout campaign with Pro Bowl, All-Pro, Offensive or Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. We'll focus on those with modest career production to uncover the biggest potential breakouts primed to earn notable accolades in 2020.