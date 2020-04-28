Report: NFL Considering Delaying Schedule Release Past May 9 Amid COVID-19

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The NFL was able to execute its 2020 draft virtually on the originally scheduled dates of April 23-25, but the schedule release is reportedly not shaping up to go as smoothly.

According to Sports Business Daily's Ben Fischer (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio), the league is thinking about postponing the 2020 regular-season schedule release.

That follows ESPN's Chris Mortensen relaying on April 16 that the schedule was expected by May 9, though he added that adjustments could be made:

Commissioner Roger Goodell explained to former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall on his I AM ATHLETE podcast how the league is approaching the 2020 season:

"We're taking the short term and addressing the short term. As an example, we've already delayed offseason training camps. So our offseason work, we've delayed that at least through the month of April until we can figure out where we are more globally. But also making sure that we're not gonna do that unless it's safe for our players, our coaches and the other people that are involved.

"... We're trying to keep on schedule. We're trying to keep moving forward with the business and the operations of football while being really sensitive to what people are going through and hopefully trying to provide, in some way, that inspiration, that hope, that the football season is gonna be here."

Fischer noted on Tuesday that Goodell is "taking a fresh look" at the league's plan for the schedule release this week.

There were additional reports on Monday that the NFL has a contingency plan involving a late start to the season that would, in turn, shift Super Bowl LV from Feb. 7 to Feb. 28, 2021.