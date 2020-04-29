Juiciest Storylines That Would Emerge with MLB's Reported 3-Division Realignment

0 of 7

Maybe, possibly, hopefully, actual MLB players will begin playing actual baseball games soon. If and when they do, things will look quite different.

Nothing is official, but on Tuesday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the league's higher-ups are "cautiously optimistic" play could resume in late June or early July. The season would last at least 100 games, three unnamed executives told Nightengale, and games would be played in teams' home parks.

The biggest revelation from the report is that the 30 clubs would be split into three divisions based on geography rather than American or National League affiliation, and they would only play games within their division.

Per Nightengale, the divisions would break down like this:

Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers Central: Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals

Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals East: Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals

There are plenty of unanswered questions, including how the postseason would work and when and if fans would be allowed to attend games.

While we await updates, let's jump on this piece of intriguing news and examine some of the juiciest storylines that could emerge from a three-division, mixed-league format.