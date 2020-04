Juiciest Storylines That Would Emerge with MLB's Reported 3-Division Realignment

0 of 7

John McCoy/Associated Press

Maybe, possibly, hopefully, actual MLB players will begin playing actual baseball games soon. If and when they do, things will look quite different.

Nothing is official, but on Tuesday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the league's higher-ups are "cautiously optimistic" play could resume in late June or early July. The season would last at least 100 games, three unnamed executives told Nightengale, and games would be played in teams' home parks.

The biggest revelation from the report is that the 30 clubs would be split into three divisions based on geography rather than American or National League affiliation, and they would only play games within their division.

Per Nightengale, the divisions would break down like this: