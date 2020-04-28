MLB Reportedly Finalizing Draft Plans for June 10; Still Discussing Format

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Major League Baseball may not move its 2020 draft after all.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported officials are planning to stage the event virtually on June 10. Joel Sherman of the New York Post confirmed the report and added the length of the event remains the biggest remaining variable, with five or 10 rounds both options on the table.

The original plan was to stage the draft in Omaha, Nebraska, to coincide with the College World Series this summer. The College World Series was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also leaves a traditional live draft all but impossible as well.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported in March that MLB was in negotiations with the MLB Players Association to move the draft to July.

The success of the WNBA and NFL drafts may have provided the two sides with enough confidence to move forward with the June date, albeit in a virtual format.

MLB and the MLBPA reached a deal in March, which included the ability for MLB to significantly curtail the length of the draft. The 2020 installment can feature as few as five rounds, while the minimum threshold will be 20 rounds in 2021.