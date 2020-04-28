MLB Reportedly Finalizing Draft Plans for June 10; Still Discussing Format

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Secaucus, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Major League Baseball may not move its 2020 draft after all. 

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported officials are planning to stage the event virtually on June 10. Joel Sherman of the New York Post confirmed the report and added the length of the event remains the biggest remaining variable, with five or 10 rounds both options on the table.

The original plan was to stage the draft in Omaha, Nebraska, to coincide with the College World Series this summer. The College World Series was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also leaves a traditional live draft all but impossible as well.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported in March that MLB was in negotiations with the MLB Players Association to move the draft to July.

The success of the WNBA and NFL drafts may have provided the two sides with enough confidence to move forward with the June date, albeit in a virtual format.

MLB and the MLBPA reached a deal in March, which included the ability for MLB to significantly curtail the length of the draft. The 2020 installment can feature as few as five rounds, while the minimum threshold will be 20 rounds in 2021.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: MLB Could Realign into 3 Divisions for 2020

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Could Realign into 3 Divisions for 2020

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    O's Mancini Reveals He Has Colon Cancer

    Trey Mancini announces he's begun chemo and is doubtful to play if season resumes

    MLB logo
    MLB

    O's Mancini Reveals He Has Colon Cancer

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Reverses Ticket Policy

    League tells teams they don't need to tell fans to hold on to tickets for games affected by COVID-19 (USA Today)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Reverses Ticket Policy

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB Could Start Season in 'As Many as 20 Home Parks'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Could Start Season in 'As Many as 20 Home Parks'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report