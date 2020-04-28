Baseball Hall of Fame Reportedly Expected to Postpone 2020 Induction Ceremony

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 28, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Derek Jeter speaks to the media after being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on January 22, 2020 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Cooperstown, NY. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will likely have to wait another year before their Hall of Fame plaques are unveiled in Cooperstown. 

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Hall of Fame is expected to announce it is postponing this July's induction ceremony until next year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The event annually draws thousands of spectators to Central New York. 

     

