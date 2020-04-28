Baseball Hall of Fame Reportedly Expected to Postpone 2020 Induction Ceremony

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will likely have to wait another year before their Hall of Fame plaques are unveiled in Cooperstown.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Hall of Fame is expected to announce it is postponing this July's induction ceremony until next year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event annually draws thousands of spectators to Central New York.

