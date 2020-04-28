Frank McCourt and the Worst MLB Owners of All-Time

0 of 10

Nick Ut/Associated Press

Almost exactly eight years ago, Frank McCourt mercifully sold the Los Angeles Dodgers after a tumultuous tenure at the helm of one of baseball's biggest-market teams.

We'll dive deeper on McCourt shortly, but first let's examine nine of the other worst owners in MLB history. This is a subjective exercise. Every fan who roots for a losing team thinks his or her owner stinks.

But there's no denying these men (and, in two cases, media companies) were royally unfit to run a major league franchise, based on poor decision-making, bad relationships and crummy results.