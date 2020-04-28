Tom Brady's 'Brief Personal Visit' with Byron Leftwich Not a Violation, Per NFL

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The NFL won't discipline Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for his in-person interaction with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league's inquiry determined Brady didn't violate offseason rules for making a "brief personal visit" to Leftwich's house to pick up a playbook.

Brady's trip to see Leftwich turned into an infamous offseason moment when the three-time NFL MVP visited the wrong house.

David Kramer, who is Leftwich's next-door neighbor in Tampa, told TMZ Sports that Brady accidentally walked into his home.

"I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer said. "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face."

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, opposing teams were "miffed" that Brady interacted with Bucs coaches at a time when social distancing restrictions were in place and were anticipating "stern discipline" from the league.

One source told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that players are prohibited from meeting with coaches "at any time" before the start of offseason programs.

Per Florio, Tampa Bay was one of 20 teams scheduled to start its virtual offseason program on Monday. Normal offseason workout programs have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brady is entering his first season with the Buccaneers after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots.