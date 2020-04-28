Iconic Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully 'Feeling Better' After Hospitalization

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully said he is "feeling better" following five days in the hospital after he fell in his home last Tuesday.

The Dodgers shared an update from Scully himself in which he saluted the first responders who assisted him and those who are helping everyone during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm so grateful to be home," he said. "And I also would like to thank all of you for your good wishes and prayers after I had my head-first sliding accident. In case you care, I was called out."

Scully also ended the message with his famous call and connected it to the current pandemic the sports world and world at large is facing, saying, "Sooner or later … it will be time for Dodger baseball."

This update comes after the Dodgers announced Scully was "resting comfortably" in the hospital after he fell in his home.

The iconic broadcaster became a Los Angeles staple during his career, inspiring images of Dodger Stadium on pleasant summer evenings with his immediately recognizable and distinct voice. He retired in 2016 after 67 years in the booth for Dodgers games, which was the longest any single broadcaster worked for one team.

He wasn't only known for calling Dodgers games, as he was in the booth for some of baseball's most memorable moments such as Hank Aaron's record-setting 715th home run and Bill Buckner's infamous error in the 1986 World Series.