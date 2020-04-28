Iconic Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully 'Feeling Better' After Hospitalization

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

FILE - In this May 3, 2017 file photo, Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully speaks to reporters about being inducted into the Los Angeles Dodgers Ring of Honor prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles. Scully, 92, took a fall in his home Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and was taken to the hospital, where he was
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully said he is "feeling better" following five days in the hospital after he fell in his home last Tuesday.  

The Dodgers shared an update from Scully himself in which he saluted the first responders who assisted him and those who are helping everyone during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm so grateful to be home," he said. "And I also would like to thank all of you for your good wishes and prayers after I had my head-first sliding accident. In case you care, I was called out."

Scully also ended the message with his famous call and connected it to the current pandemic the sports world and world at large is facing, saying, "Sooner or later … it will be time for Dodger baseball."

This update comes after the Dodgers announced Scully was "resting comfortably" in the hospital after he fell in his home.

The iconic broadcaster became a Los Angeles staple during his career, inspiring images of Dodger Stadium on pleasant summer evenings with his immediately recognizable and distinct voice. He retired in 2016 after 67 years in the booth for Dodgers games, which was the longest any single broadcaster worked for one team.

He wasn't only known for calling Dodgers games, as he was in the booth for some of baseball's most memorable moments such as Hank Aaron's record-setting 715th home run and Bill Buckner's infamous error in the 1986 World Series.

Video Play Button

Related

    Who Ya Got: Judge or Yelich for the Rest of His Career?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Who Ya Got: Judge or Yelich for the Rest of His Career?

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2011 MLB Draft 📝

    Mookie Betts to Pirates? Gerrit Cole to Mariners? We re-drafted the epic draft class ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Re-Drafting the 2011 MLB Draft 📝

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Passan: There Will Be MLB in 2020. It's Just a Matter of When

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Passan: There Will Be MLB in 2020. It's Just a Matter of When

    Jeff Passan
    via ESPN.com

    Report: MLB Hoping to Have Plan Soon

    League is eyeing the end of May to have a plan in place for start of 2020 season (ESPN)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Hoping to Have Plan Soon

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report