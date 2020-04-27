Former Reds Scout, Mariners Executive George Zuraw Dies at 89

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

George Zuraw, who worked for the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays during a long career in Major League Baseball, died at the age of 89.

The Reds confirmed the news Zuraw died Friday to the Associated Press but did not provide any additional details.

Zuraw was a scout for the Pirates and Reds, an assistant vice president for the Mariners and a major-league consultant for the Rays. His longest tenure with one team was in Cincinnati, working for the Reds from 1968 to 1988.

The Reds won two World Series and appeared in two more Fall Classics during his tenure. Among the players Zuraw brought in for the team was Ray Knight, who played third base after Pete Rose left for the Philadelphia Phillies and later managed the Reds.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times noted Zuraw played in the minor leagues for part of four seasons before he started a scouting career in 1956 that saw 27 people he signed either play or manage in the major leagues.