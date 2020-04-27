Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt Expects Patrick Mahomes Contract Completed in 'Short Term'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Three years ago Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs traded from the No. 27 overall pick to the 10th pick to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of Texas Tech:

NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Monday that the Chiefs are prioritizing Mahomes' long-term extension, and team CEO Clark Hunt "expects something done in the short term":

The upcoming season is Mahomes' last on his rookie contract, though the Chiefs have a fifth-year option.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach maintained the same message Palmer relayed during a conference call on April 16:

"Pat is a priority and the way we look at it now with all that's going on, I mean, we're going to have a lot of time to work with. Again, just Pat and his agents, Chris (Cabott) and Leigh Steinberg, they know that Pat is a priority. Pat isn't going anywhere. He's going to be here for a long time.

[...]

"If we feel that it's a priority when you have a great player, and that great player is a priority, to things get done. It's just hard to put a timetable on exactly when and how that will all work out. But we know and I'm sure he knows that it will get done and it will be taken care of."

Mahomes' resume since taking over as Kansas City's full-time starter in 2018 speaks for itself. The 24-year-old was named the 2018 NFL MVP after becoming just the second quarterback alongside Peyton Manning to throw for at least 50 touchdowns and at least 5,000 yards in a single season:

More recently, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years by helping them score 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarterback to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Steinberg relayed to FanSided's Matt Verderame in late February that winning more Super Bowls is Mahomes' priority:

Mahomes discussed his contract negotiations with SiriusXM NFL Radio on March 1:

The Chiefs are returning 20 of their starters from Super Bowl LIV, giving Mahomes an opportunity to earn back-to-back Super Bowl rings before an extension would even kick in.