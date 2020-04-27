Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt Expects Patrick Mahomes Contract Completed in 'Short Term'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 27, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Clark Hunt, CEO and chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs, greets Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the football field during the celebration of the team's victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Three years ago Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs traded from the No. 27 overall pick to the 10th pick to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of Texas Tech:

NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Monday that the Chiefs are prioritizing Mahomes' long-term extension, and team CEO Clark Hunt "expects something done in the short term":

The upcoming season is Mahomes' last on his rookie contract, though the Chiefs have a fifth-year option.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach maintained the same message Palmer relayed during a conference call on April 16:

"Pat is a priority and the way we look at it now with all that's going on, I mean, we're going to have a lot of time to work with. Again, just Pat and his agents, Chris (Cabott) and Leigh Steinberg, they know that Pat is a priority. Pat isn't going anywhere. He's going to be here for a long time.

[...]

"If we feel that it's a priority when you have a great player, and that great player is a priority, to things get done. It's just hard to put a timetable on exactly when and how that will all work out. But we know and I'm sure he knows that it will get done and it will be taken care of."

Mahomes' resume since taking over as Kansas City's full-time starter in 2018 speaks for itself. The 24-year-old was named the 2018 NFL MVP after becoming just the second quarterback alongside Peyton Manning to throw for at least 50 touchdowns and at least 5,000 yards in a single season:

Video Play Button

More recently, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years by helping them score 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarterback to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Steinberg relayed to FanSided's Matt Verderame in late February that winning more Super Bowls is Mahomes' priority:

Mahomes discussed his contract negotiations with SiriusXM NFL Radio on March 1:

The Chiefs are returning 20 of their starters from Super Bowl LIV, giving Mahomes an opportunity to earn back-to-back Super Bowl rings before an extension would even kick in.

Related

    How 2020 NFL Season Could Look

    NFL has considered eliminating the Pro Bowl, bye weeks and moving the Super Bowl as schedule tweaks amid pandemic

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How 2020 NFL Season Could Look

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Video: Mel Kiper's Top 5 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Video: Mel Kiper's Top 5 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Landing Spots for Clowney 👀

    @GDavenport picks out the top places that make the most sense for Jadeveon Clowney and predicts where he will end up ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Landing Spots for Clowney 👀

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Lynn: Tyrod Will Be Week 1 QB

    Chargers HC says veteran will be LA’s starter but rookie Justin Herbert will compete for the job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lynn: Tyrod Will Be Week 1 QB

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report