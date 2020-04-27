Michael Pittman Jr. Talks Kobe Bryant, NFL Draft, WR GOATs, More in B/R AMA

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Two days after the Indianapolis Colts made him the 34th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. joined Bleacher Report for an AMA session Monday.

Pittman's father, Michael Sr., spent 11 years in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002. Matching his dad's achievements in the league won't be easy, but the 22-year-old pass-catcher is slowly on his way as he prepares for life in Indianapolis.

In addition to his new team, Pittman addressed a number of subjects including Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his favorite wideouts.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@DumbDingus: Who was your idol growing up?

Kobe Bryant, my all-time guy and he is the only athlete that I ever wanted to be. If I could pick, I'd be Kobe Bryant...I have been a Lakers fan since I can remember, and he was the big-time Laker.

@romithehomie: Who is your favorite non-NFL player?

Kobe. And probably Bron now, being a Laker fan.

@RockoTacko07: Top 5 WR of all time?

Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Julio Jones, Brandon Marshall...and this last one's tough. I'm gonna say AB.

@rams4thewin: What WR would you compare yourself to?

I don't really compare myself to anybody, cause I feel like comparing yourself to anybody is the enemy of progress. I just try to work on what I do best.

@william_whitson: Can you take me through the draft process? What was it like?

It was different but I didn't know any better anyway, so we were just rolling with anything that happened. I think it went pretty smooth since people were anticipating technical difficulties, but felt like it really didn't happen.

@ThoughtfulBudah: What was the weirdest question you got asked during the draft process?

So actually they went easy on me. I didn't get any tough questions and I think it's because I don't have any off the field question marks, so there was no need to really go in on me.

@pacer4life: Who was the first Colt to reach out to you after you got drafted?

Jonathan Taylor because we knew each other prior to this. We first met at the College Football Awards, so he just hit me up.

@Not_RudyGobert: Who are you most excited to play with on the Colts?

I'm excited to play with everybody, but I think it'd be Philip Rivers and TY Hilton because those are the guys everybody knows.

@nhernandez777: As a huge USC fan, I have to pick up your jersey when it drops MPJ, what number are you gonna wear?

I don't know yet. They came out with something saying wearing 86, but those numbers aren't set. If I was a fan, I'd wait a month or two before I pull the trigger on that one.

@StephMessi: You could break one CB's ankles, who's are you breaking?

I'm gonna pass on this one...but a couple guys come to mind.

@Coco9: Who inspired you to play football?

My dad. Started when I was five turning six, and ever since then, I've been all about ball.

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

Favorite game would probably be Utah my senior year because we just absolutely went off, and they were the No. 6 team and they had never won in the Coliseum and we beat them. We were the 17-point underdog going into the Coliseum and we sent them home with an L.

@JCTheLit: What was your favorite part about college?

Everything was great, but my favorite thing was working out with my guys, grinding and having a good time.

@ethanelbert: What's the first you're buying with that pay check?

I'm not gonna buy anything crazy. I do have to get a car though because I don't have one right now. But I did just get off my parent's phone plan, so I got a new phone and my own phone plan.

@aakash: What's your favorite video game to play during quarantine?

I'm a big Call of Duty, Modern Warfare guy. Probably the best on my team right now. Big Warzone guy.

@Noahtheboat: What is your favorite team to play with in Madden?

Probably the Ravens because you're just running around with Lamar.

@krock35: What would you rather fight, 100 duck-sized horses or 1 horse-sized duck?

Do I get a weapon or is it bare-handed? I'm gonna fight 100 duck-sized horses.

@krock35: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

That's tough. Gonna go with Popeyes. Feel like Popeyes has better chicken.

@SportFanBeast: What is your favorite hobby?

I like to fish and spearfish, my top two.

@NBL21_bombasquad: What's your favorite song?

I don't even know...let me check my playlist. I don't know. Have to pass, can't pick one.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

I have a playlist of ten songs that I play every game day, it's a Christian playlist and I have them on repeat, the same ten songs.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

I don't even know what to guess, to be honest with you. It's far away from Earth, closer than the sun.