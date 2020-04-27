Tashaun Gipson Reportedly Released by Texans After 1 Season with Team

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tashaun Gipson #39 of the Houston Texans looks on during a NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are releasing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Gipson made 14 appearances for Houston in 2019, finishing with 51 tackles and three interceptions.

He signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Texans last offseason. Releasing him now would add $4.3 million in dead money to the team's salary cap while saving almost $3.2 million, per Spotrac.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

