Tashaun Gipson Reportedly Released by Texans After 1 Season with Team

The Houston Texans are releasing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Gipson made 14 appearances for Houston in 2019, finishing with 51 tackles and three interceptions.

He signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Texans last offseason. Releasing him now would add $4.3 million in dead money to the team's salary cap while saving almost $3.2 million, per Spotrac.

