NFL Free Agents 2020: Projecting Homes for Best Players on Post-Draft Market

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

With the 2020 draft concluded and a long summer stretch ahead in the NFL, front offices can once again turn back their attention to the free-agent market.

There, teams in need will find plenty of worthwhile players available across a smattering of important positions. Whether it's a notable pass-rusher or former franchise quarterback, the market seems to hold a little more than it does in most years.

The best free agents left offer a mix of proven production and projected upside. Their best fits are teams willing to put them in notable roles on agreeable terms given factors like age and ability to help fill a need.

These are the best free agents left plus their ideal landing spots.