Anthony Lynn: Tyrod Taylor Is Chargers QB, Justin Herbert Will Compete for Job

The Los Angeles Chargers took quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but the starting job still belongs to Tyrod Taylor.

Head coach Anthony Lynn clarified the situation, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

"We're going into this thing: Day 1, Tyrod Taylor's going to be starting it off. He's earned that right. His teammates respect the hell out of him, he's a leader on this football team. Our young quarterback's gonna learn a lot from Tyrod Taylor. Tyrod Taylor's one of the most respected players on our team, and he doesn't say a whole lot either."

Taylor spent last season backing up Philip Rivers and has apparently proved enough to start on top of the depth chart, but he could have a short leash if Herbert plays well.

"It's a competition, bro," Lynn added. "There's a competition at every position, not just this one. I can't just say Tyrod's gonna be the starting quarterback for the whole year if this young man goes in there and wins the job."

Lynn has hyped Taylor as a potential starter throughout the offseason since the Chargers let Philip Rivers leave in free agency.

Peter King of NBC Sports previously reported the coach was "legitimately bullish" on Taylor, while Lynn told reporters earlier this month the quarterback was in the "driver's seat" to start.

The veteran has only thrown six passes for the Chargers, but he was a starter for three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2015. Lynn was his offensive coordinator during the 2016 season.

His experience could be valuable for a squad trying to bounce back after a disappointing 5-11 season.

However, any early struggles could lead to calls for Herbert to get a chance.

The Oregon product had 10,541 passing yards and 95 touchdowns in his college career and has the size and skill set to be a high-quality quarterback at the next level. It's only a matter of time before he fights his way onto the field.