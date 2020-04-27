NFL Mock Draft 2021: Predictions for Trevor Lawrence and Top QB Prospects

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

If you need any indication how heavily the NFL has leaned into the run-and-gun, throw-it-all-over style of offense that originated at the college level, No. 1 picks are a good place to start. With Joe Burrow’s selection by the Bengals, the last three players taken first in the draft—and nine of the past 12—have been quarterbacks.

As teams try to find the next Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers to helm their offense for the next decade, college signal-callers have become even further scrutinized. In the 2021 draft—much like the 2020 one—two elite quarterbacks stand above the rest.

2021 NFL Mock Draft



1. Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Detroit: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Washington: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

4. Cincinnati: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

5. N.Y. Jets: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6. N.Y. Giants: Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama

7. Miami: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

8. New England: Xavier Thomas, DE, Clemson

9. Las Vegas: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

10. Denver (via Pittsburgh): Walker Little, OT, Stanford

11. Atlanta: Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

12. L.A. Chargers: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

13. Carolina: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

14. Chicago: Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

15. Arizona: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

16. Cleveland: Caden Sterns, S, Texas

17. Jacksonville (via L.A. Rams): Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

18. Pittsburgh (via Denver): Jay Tufele, DT, USC

19. Tennessee: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

20. Indianapolis: Patrick Johnson, DE, Tulane

21. Philadelphia: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

22. Minnesota: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

23. Tampa Bay: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

24. Buffalo: Quincy Roche, DE, Miami

25. Dallas: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

26. Miami (via Houston): Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

27. Green Bay: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

28. Seattle: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

29. San Francisco: Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest

30. Kansas City: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

31. New Orleans: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

32. Baltimore: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Clemsom’s 6-6, 220-pound junior has been called the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck came from Stanford. Over the last two seasons, he’s thrown for 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while adding 10 rushing touchdowns as well. Teams like Jacksonville, Washington, Chicago and Detroit will potentially be in play, and it’s hard not to see a “Tank for Trevor” campaign starting for teams who struggle in the first part of the season. He’s simply that good.

Prediction: Barring something catastrophic, Lawrence will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Justin Fields, Ohio State

The super-athletic Fields is the only quarterback in this class who could challenge Lawrence as a potential No. 1 pick. After transferring out of Georgia after his freshman season, Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year at Ohio State, throwing 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also has the ability to scramble and make plays with his feet, similar to Cam Newton.

Another year at Ohio State can only help his case, but even with his skillset, it’s hard to see a team passing on Lawrence—considered to be a once-in-a-generation talent—for Fields.

Prediction: Fields is legitimately the second-best player available behind Lawrence, and that’s where he’ll go for a team in need of a franchise quarterback.

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Mond, a rising senior, played 10 games as a freshman at Texas A&M, and has started every game since. In three seasons, he’s thrown 52 touchdowns while completing 57.8 percent of his passes. His completion percentage has improved each year, and it makes sense that trend would continue. At 6’3”, he’s got prototypical NFL quarterback size, and though he’s not a true scrambler, he has the ability to run, as evidenced by the 501 rushing yards and eight touchdowns he amassed last season.

Prediction: Mond isn’t an elite-level prospect like Lawrence or Fields, but with a good season at A&M, he could play himself into the first round, a la Jordan Love.

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Purdy is the best 2021 quarterback prospect you’ve never heard of. Playing in relative obscurity at Iowa State, he’s thrown for 43 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions in two seasons with the Cyclones. After throwing for just 16 touchdowns as a freshman, he threw 27 a season ago, and he’s arguably the best returning quarterback in the Big 12. At 6’1”, he’s a little short for most teams’ liking, but he’s relatively mobile and rushed for 13 touchdowns in the last two seasons.

Another year of growth—and tutelage under head coach Matt Campbell—could move Purdy from a second-day prospect to a likely first-rounder.

Prediction: There have been at least three quarterbacks selected in the first round in each of the last five drafts, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t be true again in 2021. Purdy’s junior campaign will put him in that company.