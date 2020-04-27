NFL Draft Results 2020: Full Grades for Event and Biggest Late-Round Steals

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft is over, and many teams—at least on paper—are significantly better than they were just a few days ago. The transformations began on Thursday night with Round 1, but they certainly did not end there.

The draft is a seven-round process, and successful draft classes are usually built in the later rounds. Though there's no such thing as a sure thing, teams typically have more success finding future starters in the first few rounds than they do late.

However, the best franchises have become adept at identifying late-round gems and adding them.

Here, we'll run down some of the best late-round steals from the 2020 draft and examine grades for all seven rounds.

2020 NFL Draft Grades

Arizona Cardinals: A

Atlanta Falcons: C

Baltimore Ravens: A+

Buffalo Bills: B+

Carolina Panthers: B

Chicago Bears: C

Cincinnati Bengals: A

Cleveland Browns: A-

Dallas Cowboys: B

Denver Broncos: A

Detroit Lions: A-

Green Bay Packers: D

Houston Texans: C-

Indianapolis Colts: B-

Jacksonville Jaguars: A-

Kansas City Chiefs: B+

Las Vegas Raiders: C

Los Angeles Chargers: A-

Los Angeles Rams: A

Miami Dolphins: A-

Minnesota Vikings: A

New England Patriots: C

New Orleans Saints: A

New York Giants: C+

New York Jets: B-

Philadelphia Eagles: C

Pittsburgh Steelers: B

San Francisco 49ers: B+

Seattle Seahawks: C

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B

Tennessee Titans: B

Washington Redskins: C+

Dallas Drafts Tyler Biadasz in Round 4



The Dallas Cowboys found the perfect marriage of need and value with the 146th pick when they scooped up Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz.

Dallas needed a long-term answer at center following the retirement of Travis Frederick. Biadasz can be the answer.

A 2019 All-American and Remington Trophy-winner, he is a pro-ready prospect who could immediately challenge Joe Looney for the starting job.

Dallas traded with the rival Philadelphia Eagles to secure Biadasz, but it was a move that should pay early dividends.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones called Biadasz a "blinking light" because of his value, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Colts Grab Jacob Eason in Round 4



The Indianapolis Colts have a 2020 starter in Philip Rivers. They also have a strong second option in Jacoby Brissett. What they didn't have for three rounds of the draft was a long-term developmental prospect and potential quarterback of the future.

Indianapolis found one in Round 4. With the 122nd overall pick, they grabbed Washington quarterback Jacob Eason.

At one point in the predraft process, it was fair to wonder if the 22-year-old could slide into the first round. While he is an unpolished prospect who will take some time to develop, he also possesses the size (6'6" 231 lbs) and physical traits that NFL teams covet.

While there's no guarantee Eason will be ready to start by 2021, he at least gives the Colts a potential option heading into next offseason—when Rivers and Brissett will both become free agents.

Eagles Get Prince Tega Wanogho in Round 6

In terms of pure value, the Philadelphia Eagles got one of the steals of the draft by grabbing Auburn offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho in the sixth round (No. 210 overall).

Wanogho was projected to be a third- or fourth-round pick by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.

"Wanogho's NFL play may be inconsistent, but his talent and ability to keep rushers off his quarterback is what matters most, and it should make him a long-time starter with development," he wrote. "Very late-comer to the sport, but possesses excellent athletic ability and improving skill-set to handle NFL pass protection on the left side."

While Wanogho won't be ready to start in Year 1, he has the potential to become a future mainstay on the Eagles offensive line. Landing him late on Day 3 is an absolute coup for Philadelphia.