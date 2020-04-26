Pavan Advances to Madden 20 Bowl with Win in PS4 Last Chance Qualifier

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Pavan is heading to the Madden 20 Bowl. All it took was three straight wins Sunday.

Behind a souped-up Michael Vick and an excellent defense, Pavan knocked off Yardstick and beat Golden twice to win the PS4 Last Chance Qualifier.

He joins Dcroft in the Madden 20 Bowl, who won the Xbox One Last Chance Qualifier on Saturday.

Pavan and Yardstick matched wits in a defensive battle, with both players shutting down the opposing team's offense. But Pavan's Vick-led offense did just enough to pull out a 10-3 win, stifling Yardstick's run-heavy attack behind Barry Sanders.

Pavan had less issues against Golden. Whereas Yardstick gave Pavan issues by blitzing him heavily, Golden tried to sit back in coverage. It was a mistake, as he struggled to slow Pavan's offense in a 24-17 loss.

The second game wasn't even close, as a dialed-in Pavan blew out Golden, 27-0.

It doesn't come as a major surprise that Pavan would win his way through the LCQ. His resume speaks for itself.

Per EA.com, he's a "former belt winner (M19 Club Championship) and was the 1st person in MCS history to win 3 CONSECUTIVE Club Championships (M18-M20, all with Raiders). This is the 6th EA Major Appearance of Pavan's Madden career. He is ranked No. 6 on the all-time MCS Money List ($144,275)."