Pavan Advances to Madden 20 Bowl with Win in PS4 Last Chance Qualifier

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

Footballs rest on the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Pavan is heading to the Madden 20 Bowl. All it took was three straight wins Sunday.

Behind a souped-up Michael Vick and an excellent defense, Pavan knocked off Yardstick and beat Golden twice to win the PS4 Last Chance Qualifier.

He joins Dcroft in the Madden 20 Bowl, who won the Xbox One Last Chance Qualifier on Saturday. 

Pavan and Yardstick matched wits in a defensive battle, with both players shutting down the opposing team's offense. But Pavan's Vick-led offense did just enough to pull out a 10-3 win, stifling Yardstick's run-heavy attack behind Barry Sanders.

Pavan had less issues against Golden. Whereas Yardstick gave Pavan issues by blitzing him heavily, Golden tried to sit back in coverage. It was a mistake, as he struggled to slow Pavan's offense in a 24-17 loss. 

The second game wasn't even close, as a dialed-in Pavan blew out Golden, 27-0. 

It doesn't come as a major surprise that Pavan would win his way through the LCQ. His resume speaks for itself.

Video Play Button

Per EA.com, he's a "former belt winner (M19 Club Championship) and was the 1st person in MCS history to win 3 CONSECUTIVE Club Championships (M18-M20, all with Raiders). This is the 6th EA Major Appearance of Pavan's Madden career. He is ranked No. 6 on the all-time MCS Money List ($144,275)."

Related

    2020 Draft Most-Watched Ever

    NFL Draft crushes previous high with 55M total viewers over three-day event

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020 Draft Most-Watched Ever

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jameis, Saints Finalizing Deal

    Winston and New Orleans have been discussing a 1-year deal that 'looks close to being a reality'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jameis, Saints Finalizing Deal

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Saints Re-Sign Taysom Hill

    Saints give backup QB a 2-yr, $21M extension with $16M guaranteed (Yahoo Sports)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saints Re-Sign Taysom Hill

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises

    ▪️ Steal: expected to go earlier, provides great value. ▪️ Reach: not expected to go as early, could be a questionable fit. ▪️ Surprise: an unexpected development.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report