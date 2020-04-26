NHL Draft 2020: Predictions for Tim Stutzle, Top European Prospects

Kevin Light/Getty Images

At least one European player has landed in the top five of the NHL draft in each of the past four years.

German forward Tim Stutzle is expected to continue that run, as most experts believe he could be the second or third player off the board in 2020. He is the top-rated European skater on the final prospect rankings put out by NHL Central Scouting.

Swedish right winger Alexander Holtz and Finnish center Anton Lundell sit directly beneath Stutzle on the list, but neither is expected to land as high as the German among a talented crop of Canadian and American skaters.

Predictions for Top European Prospects

Tim Stutzle, LW, Adler Mannheim (Germany)

Stutzle is in line to follow Leon Draisaitl and Moritz Seider as a top-10 pick out of Germany.

When his name is called during the selection process, Stutzle should make history by giving Germany back-to-back top-10 selections for the first time.

Draisaitl and Seider were chosen from the Mannheim ranks, and Seider plays for the Detroit Red Wings, who have the best odds to win the draft lottery. Stutzle expressed some excitement to TSN's Mark Masters about the prospect of playing with his compatriot if the situation presents itself.

"Mo is a great guy and a good friend of mine, and we talk a lot. (Smile) I wouldn't say, 'No,' if I got drafted to Detroit, too. It would be great," Stutzle said.

If the Red Wings claim the top pick, they would likely go after Canadian left winger Alexis Lafreniere. If Detroit misses out on the No. 1 selection, it may choose between Stutzle and center Quinton Byfield.

TSN's Craig Button rates Stutzle above Byfield in his prospect rankings beneath Lafreniere, who is close to a consensus No. 1 overall pick. (h/t TSN's Darren Yourk).

Although he played left wing for Adler Mannheim this season, Stutzle can also play center, which could put him in direct competition with Byfield to go No. 2. The 18-year-old had 34 points in 41 games in his first year with Adler Mannheim's senior team, while Byfield produced 82 points in the Ontario Hockey League.

Stutzle's success in a European professional division, combined with his skill set, could convince teams to land him at No. 2.

"Stuetzle is a smart, creative, playmaking forward," director of NHL Central Scouting's European services Goran Stubb said when the final rankings were released. "He has an exceptional combination of skating and puck skills that are at an elite level and he’s capable of making precision plays at top speed with a wicked finishing shot."

There is a chance the Ottawa Senators land both players if they slot into the No. 2 and No. 3 picks and decide to keep Stutzle on the wing while developing Byfield as a center. Since Ottawa is expected to have a high chance to land at least one top-three pick, the odds of Stutzle landing there are high.

Prediction: No. 3 overall pick.

Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgardens (Sweden)

Vladimir Prycek/Associated Press

Holtz worked his way up through Djurgardens' youth ranks before earning a spot on the club's Swedish Hockey League roster.

In his first full season with the senior team, the 18-year-old posted 16 points in 35 appearances. During the 2018-19 season, Holtz produced 30 goals and 47 points as a key fixture of Djurgardens U20s.

He moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the final European skater rankings, putting him two spots ahead of fellow Swede Lucas Raymond.

Djurgardens U20 head coach Jorgen Bemstrom told The Athletic's Scott Wheeler that he believes Holtz can be a solid NHL talent:

"My expectations for Alex are great. He sits on too many good tools to fail. Good skating, passing, shooting. He competes at all times. He will be an NHL player. Much lies on himself to cope with the press. Alex is a talent but one of his greatest talents is that he is training hard and always wants to win at whatever he sets his mind to."

In a recent NHL.com mock draft, three experts projected Holtz between No. 6 and No. 9. The New Jersey Devils could partner Holtz with Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, while the Montreal Canadiens may benefit from his scoring in a position of need.

Since his scoring potential should be in demand, Holtz likely will not drop outside of the Top 10.

Prediction: No. 8 overall pick.

Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (Finland)

Rich Lam/Getty Images

Lundell could land in a similar spot in the draft as Holtz.

The 18-year-old center has the advantage of playing the most coveted position in the draft, and he boasts a better points total.

Lundell produced 19 points over 38 games in his first season with HIFK's professional team, and he followed that up with 28 points in 44 appearances last term.

NHL.com's Adam Kimelman described Lundell as "one of the best centers who play a 200-foot game in this year's draft."

That could be a positive for teams at the back end of the lottery that are on the fringe of the playoff hunt. The Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks fit that category.

Combining Lundell with experienced NHLers should help his development and lead one of the fringe postseason teams to an improvement in the standings.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Elite Prospects.