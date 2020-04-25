Jon Runyan Jr. Say He Accidentally Declined Packers' 2020 NFL Draft Call

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Declining incoming calls is commonplace, whether it's on purpose or accidental. Sometimes, you simply don't want to speak to the other person on the line, but on other occasions, your thumb could simply be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The latter scenario turned out to be the case for Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. at a really bad time with the Green Bay Packers set to draft him in the sixth round.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky provided the details following Runyan's post-pick conference call with reporters:

"Jon Runyan Jr. was in the middle of a text exchange with his agent, Ken Sarnoff, when his phone screen switched to an incoming call. Unfortunately for the draft hopeful from the University of Michigan, his texting thumb just happened to be in the area where the bright red 'decline' button illuminated."

Runyan then offered the following remarks on the moment:

"I declined a call from Green Bay, Wisconsin," Runyan said. "I tried to call back and my call didn't go through, and I had no idea what I just did."

It was no harm, no foul, though as the Packers called back right away. The two then connected as Green Bay officially made the ex-Wolverine the 192nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Runyan started 24 games at left tackle for Michigan over the past two seasons. He was named first-team All-Big 10 in 2018 and 2019.