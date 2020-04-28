2020 NFL Draft: Late-Round Picks Who Could Be Day 1 Starters

0 of 8

Jared Wickerham/Associated Press

On Day 3 of the draft, NFL talent evaluators can flex their scouting muscles. With plenty of high-potential prospects left on board for Rounds 4-7, general managers can still find starting-caliber playmakers to fill roster needs.

Prospects with good upside fall for a variety of reasons, including inconsistent collegiate production, a recent injury, a poor showing at the NFL Scouting Combine or non-prototypical measurements at their positions.

Beyond those question marks and missteps, players find a way to succeed in the heat of competition. Late-rounders who contend for open roster spots have a chance to start Week 1 of the 2020 campaign if they're able to fast-track their learning curves and show off impressive traits.

We'll go through eight prospects who have pathways to starting roles. All of the offensive and defensive players are listed in selected order starting with the fourth round.

