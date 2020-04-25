Roger Goodell: NFL Draft Has Raised Nearly $100M; Will Auction Watch Experience

Uncredited/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Saturday on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft that the league's Draft-A-Thon helped raise significant funds for coronavirus relief.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Goodell said nearly $100 million has been raised, adding: "There's a lot of nickels in that $100 million, and it's going to go to great use, all of it."

Goodell also announced that he is auctioning off a chance to watch a Monday Night Football game with him in his basement next season while sitting in the chair that he famously announced several picks from during the draft. All proceeds from that auction will go toward COVID-19 relief.

The experience also includes two tickets to any NFL regular-season game, and the auction at NFL.com had already exceeded $45,000 as of the sixth round of the draft.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL draft occurred virtually rather than taking place in Las Vegas in front of thousands of fans. Goodell announced that the 2022 draft will be held in Vegas, however.

Although this year's draft was unlike any other, it gave fans a unique look at those involved. Fans got to see NFL head coaches and general managers, as well as draft prospects, at their homes. As a result of the novelty and the fact that so many people across the nation are at home, the first round of the draft set an all-time NFL draft viewership record.

The NFL announced in a statement that 15.6 million people watched the first round of the draft, which shattered the previous record of 12.4 million set in 2014.

Of everything that occurred during the three-day draft, Goodell was perhaps the most consistently viral factor because of his wardrobe changes, affinity for M&M's and decision to give up on standing and announce the picks while lounging in his chair instead.

While announcing how much money the Draft-A-Thon had raised, Goodell also suggested that some of the things that were so successful in this year's draft could be applied to future drafts even when they are held under more normal circumstances.

With regard to the Goodell auction, watching a MNF game with him is one of hundreds of experiences fans can bid on with all of the money going to COVID-19 relief.

The Goodell auction began Saturday and will run through May 10.