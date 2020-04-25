Ranking Top 6 Future Scenarios for Aaron Rodgers After Packers Draft Jordan Love

Ranking Top 6 Future Scenarios for Aaron Rodgers After Packers Draft Jordan LoveApril 26, 2020
The 2020 NFL draft wrapped up on Saturday, ending one of the most entertaining and unpredictable selection processes in recent memory.
The "virtual" nature of the remote draft played a part, but most of the drama came from the selections themselves. The Green Bay Packers, for example, shocked the collective football world by trading up in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
The pick was surprising because Aaron Rodgers is only 36 years old—young in the Tom Brady/Drew Brees era—and is still playing at a Pro Bowl level.
So what does the selection of Love mean for the future of Rodgers? There are several different outcomes, and we'll examine each of them here. We'll rank the possible futures for Rodgers from least to most likely with factors like team construction, player contracts, scheme fit and playoff window being considered.
6. Rodgers Refuses to Play And/or Demands a Trade
Could the selection of Love be enough to convince Rodgers to not play for the Packers in 2020? It's not entirely impossible, as he can't be thrilled with Green Bay passing on an offensive skill player to draft his possible replacement.
"We haven't picked a skill player in the first round in 15 years, so that would be kind of cool," Rodgers said before the draft on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t The Athletic's Matt Schneidman).
It's not impossible, but it's not happening. Rogers knows that Love isn't a threat to take his job any time soon and that he has a team that's close to getting back to the Super Bowl. In fact, he's already called Love to congratulate him.
"[Rodgers was] just congratulating me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him," Love said, per ESPN's Maria Taylor.
Will Rodgers help mentor Love the way he wasn't mentored by Brett Favre? Probably not, but he isn't going to walk away from the game or the team either.
Likelihood: Not happening
5. Green Bay Trades or Cuts Rodgers Within the Next Two Seasons
One should never say never, but it is highly unlikely the Packers will trade or release Rodgers within the next two seasons. There are two primary reasons for this.
The first is financial. Rodgers is under contract through 2023 and has more than $51 million in dead money remaining on his deal. Parting with him now would cost Green Bay the full amount, and shipping him out next offseason would cost nearly $32 million in dead cash.
The other factor here is that Love isn't an NFL-ready prospect. While he has plenty of physical upside, playing him now could result in disaster.
"His size, mobility and arm talent combined with his 2018 flashes could be a winning hand that leads a team into the future or a siren's song of erratic play and unfulfilled potential," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Love.
To think that Love will be a better starting option than Rodgers within two years would be foolish.
Likelihood: About as likely as Tom Brady throwing a golf game to Peyton Manning
4. Rodgers Retires a Packer
If Rodgers plays out his contract in Green Bay (or even signs an extension before then), he could retire as a member of the Packers. On one hand, that decision will be up to Rodgers and his desire to play beyond 40. But on the other, the Packers will have a say in how things unfold and will likely want to make the transition before Rodgers nears the end of his deal.
"The only outcome that makes sense is that Love is the starter by no later than the first game of his third year," one NFL executive said, per The Athletic's Mike Sando. "If he is already gone or never starts, that is a terrible outcome."
We did see Brady outlast Jimmy Garoppolo with the New England Patriots, but this is a different situation, and it involves a first-round pick. If the Packers don't turn to Love within the next four years, there's a problem.
Likelihood: As likely as Russell Wilson throwing from the 2-yard line the next time he's in a Super Bowl
3. Rodgers Plays out His Contract, Enters Free Agency
Brady may have outlasted Garoppolo in New England, but he didn't retire when it was time to walk away. Instead, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in part to prove that he could be successful outside of the Patriots system.
Rodgers is a competitor and will likely follow the same route if he makes it to the end of his contract.
There's no way to get inside Rodgers' head, of course, and there's no guarantee he wants to play past 40 like Brady and Brees. However, he has previously hinted at it.
"I've got four years left on my deal and I'd like to play four at a really, really high level and if I feel I can keep on keeping on from that point, to do it," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show back in March. "I feel confident right now ... maybe [age] 40 when the deal ends ... I feel like I could keep going after that, the way things have been going."
Again, though, the Packers aren't likely to let Rodgers play out his deal.
Likelihood: As likely as the Packers trading for Mitchell Trubisky
2. Rodgers Is Granted His Release in Two to Three Years
Now we're getting into the realm of probability. The Packers are far more likely to move on from Rodgers after two years and before his contract reaches his conclusion.
From a development standpoint, Love should be ready to take over the starting job after sitting for two or three seasons. If he isn't, then he isn't going to pan out as a starter and Green Bay will be saddled with a bust.
Financially, parting with Rodgers will be palatable after two years, and perhaps enticing after three. He'll have just over $17 million in dead money remaining on his deal after the 2021 season and just $2.9 million after 2022.
With Rodgers due salaries of $39.9 million and $28.3 million for 2022 and 2023, respectively, Green Bay will be ready to move on by then if it's feasible.
This isn't the most likely outcome, however, because releasing Rodgers would give him full control over his next destination.
Likelihood: It'll happen—if the Packers are feeling both sentimental and generous.
1. Green Bay Trades Rodgers After Two Seasons
For the Packers to grant Rodgers his release, they would have to be willing to do him a massive favor. Given the dog-eat-dog nature of the NFL, that probably isn't going to happen. The last thing Green Bay will want is Rodgers turning around and signing with a division rival. The Packers already went through that with Favre.
Trading Rodgers, once it's affordable to do so, is the most likely outcome.
"Can you trade him? I would not rule it out after this season," another executive told Sando. "... They can see how Aaron responds and if they have to ship him out, they have to ship him out. If you look at history, when is the latest that Jordan Love is going to be the starting quarterback for the Packers? I think it is 2022."
Green Bay could still be respectful of Rodgers and help him land with a team he prefers—so long as it isn't in the NFC North. Barring a surprising retirement or another unforeseen development, this is how Rodgers' Packers career will end.
Likelihood: As likely as Rodgers reaching the Hall of Fame