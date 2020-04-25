Ranking Top 6 Future Scenarios for Aaron Rodgers After Packers Draft Jordan Love

0 of 6

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft wrapped up on Saturday, ending one of the most entertaining and unpredictable selection processes in recent memory.

The "virtual" nature of the remote draft played a part, but most of the drama came from the selections themselves. The Green Bay Packers, for example, shocked the collective football world by trading up in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

The pick was surprising because Aaron Rodgers is only 36 years old—young in the Tom Brady/Drew Brees era—and is still playing at a Pro Bowl level.

So what does the selection of Love mean for the future of Rodgers? There are several different outcomes, and we'll examine each of them here. We'll rank the possible futures for Rodgers from least to most likely with factors like team construction, player contracts, scheme fit and playoff window being considered.