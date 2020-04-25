Report: Joe Burrow 'So Far Ahead,' Has Been Studying Bengals Offense 'For Weeks'

Getty Images/Getty Images

Quarterback Joe Burrow, who went No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft Thursday, is reportedly ahead of the game when it comes to preparation.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a source said Burrow has been studying the Bengals offense "for weeks" and is "so far ahead" that he will have a good chance to vie for the starting quarterback job immediately.

The Bengals still have veteran and longtime starting quarterback Andy Dalton on the roster, but it is widely expected that Burrow will start right away regardless of whether the Bengals keep, trade or release Dalton.

